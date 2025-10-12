Papa Media Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered PR Marketplace

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Igor Sergeev

Dubai, UAE - 3 October 2025 - Igor Sergeev , founder and CEO of Papa Media , has announced the launch of a new PR marketplace designed to make media access possible in just three clicks.

For over 15 years, Papa Media has worked across international markets with corporations, public figures, and opinion leaders. With this latest platform, the company introduces a product that makes media publishing faster, more transparent, and widely accessible.

“Media is the fourth estate, and access to it should belong to everyone. With our marketplace, any person or business can get their own PR specialist in three clicks: the system writes an article and publishes it in one of the outlets from our database,” said Igor Sergeev, CEO of Papa Media.

The process is straightforward:



The user enters the platform.

An AI model, trained on Papa Media's expertise, generates a professional article. The article is published in one of more than 3,000 media outlets from the company's database.

This innovation offers individuals and brands a simple, efficient, and transparent tool to build visibility, secure media coverage, and strengthen their reputations.

“PR stops being a closed practice. We are creating a system where access to media is an opportunity for everyone. And this is only the beginning,” Igor Sergeev added.



Papa Media plans to further develop the marketplace, expanding its toolkit for creators, brands, and businesses to manage and grow their presence in today's dynamic information landscape.

