KAUST Unveils Kingdom-Wide Mathematics Talent Hunt

Jeddah - King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has initiated the KAUST Mathematics Competition, a national contest designed to identify and nurture top mathematics talent among students in Grades 8 through 11 across Saudi Arabia. The competition invites both Saudi nationals and residents studying in the Kingdom's schools to test themselves on challenging topics such as algebra, number theory, combinatorics and geometry.

Phase One of KMC will take place as a two-hour elimination exam at eight regional centres. Students in the junior stream will face 24 multiple-choice questions, while those in the senior stream will tackle 30 multiple-choice items. From that round, the top 200-split evenly between junior and senior tracks-will advance to the final phase. That final round, conducted at KAUST over three days in April, will require written answers to six problems. KAUST will bear the costs of travel, lodging and meals for finalists. The participation fee is set at 100 Saudi riyals per student.

KAUST's rationale for KMC aligns with its broader talent development mission: to foster advanced thinking skills and attract gifted students into STEM pathways. The competition also offers attractive incentives: cash awards, enrolment in KAUST Academy programmes, and a prize for first-place winners in each track - admission to a summer mathematics camp hosted jointly by KAUST and the University of Cambridge.

KAUST's pre-university programmes, especially its Science Research School Initiative, already train middle and high school students for international Olympiads. SRSI's mandate includes preparing students in mathematics, chemistry, physics, informatics and biology through intensive on-campus training. Students in grades 6 to 12 benefit from the training, and many go on to represent Saudi Arabia in global contests. KAUST also partners with other institutional programmes focused on gifted education.

The decision to launch KMC complements an existing competitive ecosystem. The KFUPM Mathematics Olympiad, for instance, has long been held for secondary school students at multiple centres across the country. That contest historically serves as a pipeline to select candidates for the International Mathematical Olympiad. Meanwhile, Saudi youth continue to perform strongly at regional contests: in the 29th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad held in North Macedonia, six Saudi students won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

