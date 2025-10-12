Whatsapp To Let Users Secure Handles Before Username Launch

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

WhatsApp is rolling out a mechanism that allows users to reserve their preferred handles ahead of its planned shift to username-based identities. The feature was uncovered in the Android beta version 2.25.28.12, which includes settings linking to“username reservation” in preparation for the broader username rollout.

The reservation system acts as a precursor to a full username feature that is still under development. It aims to mitigate a scenario in which early beta testers might monopolise popular names, granting everyone a fair chance to claim their identity tag in advance.

Emerging code indicates that when the username system is live, users will create unique identifiers that mask their phone numbers during new chats. Unknown contacts will see the handle rather than the number unless the user explicitly discloses it. The backend logic already scrutinises name validity in real time, rejecting duplicates and enforcing syntax rules.

Under current rules, handles must consist of 3 to 30 characters, include at least one letter, and may contain lowercase letters, numbers, periods and underscores. Names cannot begin or end with a period, contain consecutive periods, start with“ or end with a domain like“. com”. Attempts to register duplicates will be blocked. Changing a handle later would generate system messages to alert contacts.

In tandem with the reservation feature, WhatsApp is also developing a web-based username availability checker. In its web client, users will be able to type their desired name and see immediate validation - green checkmarks for valid options or warnings if unavailable. This builds on earlier evidence that the company is adapting both mobile and web platforms to support the new identity layer.

See also Google pushes Gemini into heart of smart home future

The introduction of username handles mirrors features long offered by competing chat platforms such as Telegram and Signal, which allow users to connect without sharing contact numbers. Observers see this move as part of WhatsApp's attempt to modernise privacy controls and reduce spam, impersonation, and exposure of phone numbers in group chats and public interactions.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?