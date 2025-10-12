Google Integrates Atlantic Quantum To Fast-Track Scalable Hardware
Google Quantum AI has confirmed that the Atlantic Quantum team is joining its organisation-a move widely interpreted as an acquisition-bringing with it a modular superconducting hardware design aimed at accelerating progress toward error-corrected quantum computers.
Atlantic Quantum, an MIT-origin spin-out focused on integrating qubits with cryogenic control electronics, will have its chip stack and engineering talent absorbed into Google's quantum division. Google says this integration will streamline the path toward large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum machines by addressing a key bottleneck: the separation between qubits and their classical control systems.
Hartmut Neven, founder and lead of Google Quantum AI, described the merger as helping to“scale our superconducting qubit hardware” more effectively and to push forward on the roadmap toward a“large error-corrected quantum computer and real-world applications.” Meanwhile, Atlantic Quantum's co-founder and CEO Bharath Kannan characterised the company's journey as“managed chaos,” emphasising that this next phase within Google brings better access to engineering resources and infrastructure.
Atlantic Quantum's modular stack fuses qubits and control electronics on a single substrate placed within the cryogenic environment, reducing wiring overhead, noise, and signal latency. This architecture enables more compact, efficient designs that support modular scaling-crucial for constructing systems with thousands or millions of logical qubits. Google's Willow processor, introduced in December 2024, demonstrated a step toward below-threshold error correction on a 105-qubit chip. However, it still leaves a gap between experimental prototypes and fault-tolerant machines.
The move reflects a broader pattern across the quantum industry: deep-tech startups are increasingly being consolidated into major technology players, who can better absorb the cost, risk, and complexity of scaling quantum hardware. Competitors such as IBM, Microsoft, and emerging specialised firms are also racing to build stable, scalable architectures.
At the same time, quantum computing ventures like QuEra have continued to draw investment. QuEra recently raised over USD 230 million, with backing from Google's quantum division among its prominent investors-underscoring sustained capital inflows into quantum hardware ventures despite the technological challenges.
