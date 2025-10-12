New Transpacific Link: Bifrost Cable Hits Service Milestone

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Bifrost subsea cable system has been certified as Ready for Service, paving the way for commercial data traffic between Singapore and the western United States.

Stretching more than 20,000 km, Bifrost charts a novel route via Indonesia-across the Java Sea and Celebes Sea-enabling the first direct subsea connection between Singapore and the U. S. West Coast. Its design supports over 260 Tbps of capacity, and the round-trip latency between Singapore and the U. S. is projected at under 165 milliseconds, approximately 10 ms faster than many alternative routes.

Keppel Ltd holds five of the total 12 fibre pairs in Bifrost, through a 40-60 joint venture with private fund co-investors. The cable system's landing stations include Grover Beach, Winema, Guam, Singapore, and branching units to Jakarta, Manado, and Davao in the Philippines.

Manjot Singh Mann, CEO for Connectivity at Keppel, described Bifrost as a“landmark project” that will“bolster digital connectivity between Southeast Asia and the USA” and reinforce Singapore's status as a regional digital hub. Alcatel Submarine Networks handled the cable's construction; its CEO, Alain Biston, noted that reaching readiness reflects“the hard work of ASN teams working hand in hand with our client.”

In the Philippines, Converge ICT serves as the landing party at Davao. Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge's CEO, said that the cable will“not only boost the company's international bandwidth capacity, but for the Philippines, it will mean redundancy and diversity in network infrastructure.”

The significance of Bifrost lies not only in its raw capacity and speed but also in route diversification. By crossing via Indonesia, the cable offers an alternate path independent of existing transpacific systems, lowering the risk of congestion or outages on established corridors. Analysts view its timing as aligned with surging demand for bandwidth, driven by growth in AI workloads, real-time applications, cloud services, and digital transformation across Asia.

Bifrost enters a competitive environment of subsea infrastructure expansion. Projects such as Echo, Apricot, Hawaiki Nui, and others vie for roles in connecting Asia with the Americas and the Pacific islands. Echo is expected to link Singapore to Guam and onward to Eureka, California. Apricot, largely intra-Asia in scope, is ramping up deployments across Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Market commentators point out that Bifrost's success will hinge on uptake from global cloud providers, telcos, and hyperscalers. Keppel's stake reflects a confidence in long-term returns. Some financial analyses anticipate internal rates of return exceeding 30 percent, with projected revenue from operational and maintenance fees per fibre pair exceeding S$200 million over 25 years.

Because Keppel and its partners delayed the original launch schedule, the push to achieve RFS signals a resolve to catch up with escalating infrastructure demand.

