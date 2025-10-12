Bitwise Introduces AVAX Staking ETP On Xetra

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bitwise has launched a new exchange-traded product on Deutsche Börse Xetra under the ticker AVNB, offering regulated exposure to Avalanche's native token AVAX along with integrated staking rewards.

The ETP is physically backed and domiciled in Germany, aiming to deliver price-tracking performance plus yield, while eliminating the need for investors to manage staking infrastructure or custody themselves. Staking rewards are credited daily and automatically reinvested. The product references the“CF AVAX Staked Return Index” as its benchmark.

Bitwise positions the AVAX staking ETP as part of its growing European suite of institutional crypto products. Earlier offerings in its staking line-up include Ethereum and other digital assets. The firm emphasizes that this launch addresses demand from institutional and professional investors seeking yield-bearing digital asset exposure within regulated frameworks.

Under the terms, the ETP carries a total expense ratio of 0.85 per cent annually. Bitwise retains roughly one-third of the staking rewards generated, as a staking service fee to cover operational costs including validator services and infrastructure. The remainder is passed to investors, net of protocol fees and slashing risk.

Bradley Duke, Head of Europe at Bitwise, stated that AVNB“opens the door for investors to access price movements in AVAX coupled with staking rewards through an exchange-traded total return product.” He noted that its regulated structure and transparency aim to bridge the traditional capital markets with crypto infrastructure. John Wu, President of Ava Labs, welcomed the development, saying that offering access through established market systems expands participation in Avalanche's ecosystem.

Avalanche has gained traction as a scalable, energy-efficient layer-1 blockchain capable of supporting subnetworks tailored for compliance, governance and performance. Its adoption extends across tokenisation, decentralised finance, gaming and payment systems. The ability to stake AVAX is an integral feature of the network's consensus, making yield products a natural extension for investors.

