Monash University Malaysia And Tata Chemicals Forge Research-Focused Partnership: A Research Alliance Combining Industrial Innovation With Academic Excellence To Advance Community Health
Left to right: Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development) at Monash University Malaysia and Dr Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, Chief Ethics Counsellor, at Tata Chemicals Ltd
Maintaining optimal gastrointestinal health or tummy health as it's often referred to, is crucial for addressing various scientific and health challenges. For instance, one major project seeks to understand the role of postbiotics in alleviating“leaky gut symptoms”. A combination of immunological assessment, transcriptomic, and epigenetic profiling will be carried out on the colon epithelial cells to show how postbiotic compounds can influence inflammation at the cellular and genetic levels. This research is significant because it aims to inform future therapeutic applications for gastrointestinal health and chronic diseases, indicating a link between gut health and the prevention or management of long-term health conditions.
According to Dr Richard Lobo, Head of Innovation, R&D, Business Excellence, Chief Ethics Counsellor, Tata Chemicals Ltd,“Tata Chemicals' mission of Serving Society through Science guides us as we continually innovate, leveraging science-led differentiation, to contribute toward a sustainable, better world and deliver a positive impact to people and the planet. We focus on aligning our businesses, our processes, and our actions along the core principles of sustainability. This association is a progressive step towards creating sustainable as well as innovative solutions addressing the needs of the future generation and creating a healthier world.”See also Citi Hosts Flagship AI Forum to Drive Hong Kong's Financial Future In Partnership with Mastercard & FinTech Association of Hong Kong
Furthermore, the research extends to the elderly population, who commonly experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating, reflux, and indigestion. Evaluating the effectiveness of Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) supplementation to promote beneficial gut bacteria in older adults underscores the commitment to community health and addressing nutritional deficiencies. By improving gut health in the elderly, the initiative indirectly contributes to their wellbeing and potentially their longevity.
Professor Faisal Rafiq Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development), added that,“At Monash University Malaysia, we pride ourselves on our research-concentrated strength and academic excellence, driven by prominent researchers who lead in developing frameworks, conducting fieldwork, and analysing data. This strategic partnership with Tata Chemicals Limited exemplifies our belief that forging alliances that combine industrial innovation with academic expertise is crucial. By doing so, we can effectively address targeted health benefits and the growing, socially relevant health challenges faced by our community”.
Overall, the collaboration reflects a broader mission of“Serving Society through Science” and contributing towards“a sustainable, better world and deliver a positive impact to people and the planet”. The focus on creating“a healthier world” for“future generations” through these innovative solutions further emphasises the long-term, preventive benefits of understanding and improving gastrointestinal health.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment