Hamas Agrees To Release Last Hostages As Trump's Peace Plan Hangs In Balance

Hamas has announced that it will free the final Israeli hostages taken in its October 2023 assault on Israel, but insisted that other elements of a U. S.-backed 20-point peace plan remain subject to negotiation, leaving the path ahead fraught with uncertainty. President Donald Trump welcomed the announcement, calling for an immediate halt to Israeli bombardment and offering indications that he might allow flexibility on the broader proposal.

Under the deal endorsed by Israel, all hostages-alive and deceased-are to be returned within 72 hours of Israel's public acceptance, in exchange for the release of around 1,950 Palestinian detainees. The agreement envisages a phased Israeli withdrawal, transfer of Gaza's administrative functions to apolitical technocrats, and demilitarization of Hamas. But Hamas has declined to commit to disarmament, signalling that parts of the plan will undergo further negotiation.

Trump, in a public message, said Israel“must immediately stop” its bombing of Gaza and asserted that he believed Hamas was“ready for lasting peace.” He also warned that failure to accept the terms by the deadline-Sunday at 6 p. m. Eastern Time-would provoke severe consequences. Israel has given tentative backing to the first phase of the plan, though it maintains reservation about Hamas's retention of weapons.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted the peace initiative in principle but imposed caveats: Israel's withdrawal will be partial, and Gaza will remain under strong security oversight. Netanyahu rejected formation of a Palestinian state under this framework, warning that such a move would reward terrorism. He has also suggested that Hamas participants who commit to peaceful transition could be granted amnesty.

Egypt, Qatar and other regional powers are acting as intermediaries to push Hamas toward acceptance. Israeli officials have reportedly reduced ground operations in Gaza City following U. S. pressure, instructing troops to limit activities to defensive operations even as the air campaign continues. Meanwhile, humanitarian groups warn that any ceasefire in name must be accompanied by unimpeded aid delivery and infrastructure repairs.

Some opposition voices in Israel-particularly among far-right coalition partners-view the latest developments as insufficient, demanding continued military pressure. Families of hostages have expressed cautious optimism, although they remain sceptical of open-ended guarantees.

In Hamas's statement, the group claimed that the hostage release marks a gesture of“good faith,” but stressed that Israel's withdrawal, guarantees on the safety of Gaza's population, and the future role of Palestinian governance must be negotiated further. It described disarmament as“off the negotiating table” and refused to accept unconditional terms.

Analysts caution that the hostages' release, while important, does not resolve deep structural issues: the role of Hamas in governance, security guarantees for Israel, and Gaza's long-term reconstruction remain unresolved. Regional watchers view the moment as the most significant opening for a potential ceasefire in years-but one that may collapse without strict adherence to implementation timelines and third-party oversight.

International leaders have responded with varying tones. Some support the deal as a rare breakthrough, while others urge caution, calling for clear mechanisms to enforce demilitarization and civilian protections. The United Nations has reiterated its demand for accountability under international law and its role in aid operations.

