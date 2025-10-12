AI Pioneers Duel In Dubai Pitch Arena

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Ai Everything Global Supernova Challenge concluded in Dubai with Pulsar. ml crowned champion among 30 startups from 15 nations vying for a USD 60,000 prize pool. The event drew over 150 global investors representing some USD 50 billion in assets under management, who watched founders pitch AI solutions across sectors including robotics, fintech, e-commerce and healthcare.

Pulsar. ml, based in Canada and led by founder Mohamed Sabri, secured the top prize of USD 30,000 with its AI governance platform that helps organisations manage analytical assets, enforce compliance, and monitor the lifecycle of machine learning models. Sabri emphasised that nearly 60 % of organisations do not adequately track AI governance, exposing them to risks-an issue his startup seeks to remedy.

The runner-up award of USD 20,000 went to Adspective from Poland, which impressed judges with its AI-driven dynamic virtual product placement technology for video content. The third prize of USD 10,000 was awarded to Cre[ai]tion, a German startup specialising in training custom AI models. All three stood out in an intensely competitive lineup featuring companies from Germany, UAE, Indonesia, USA and beyond.

This edition of the Supernova Challenge doubled as a showcase for the changing contours of AI investment and innovation. The judges panel included leaders from Mangusta Capital, VentureOne, Defiance Capital, Nebius, and others-signalling sector interest in governance, infrastructure, and creative AI applications. The participation of more than 150 investors underscores the rising stakes in the field.

While Pulsar. ml has already been generating revenues in North America, the win is now being leveraged to break into new markets, especially the Middle East. Sabri described the region as“a thriving destination to fuel AI growth,” and sees the prize as both a financial boost and a strategic entry point.

