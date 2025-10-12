Munich's Air Hub Resumes Operations After Drone Disruptions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Munich Airport reopened Saturday morning following a second shutdown in under 24 hours caused by drone activity near its runways, as Germany steps up its response to escalating airspace threats.

Air traffic control first suspended operations late Thursday after multiple drone sightings prompted restrictions and cancellations. Authorities say 17 departing flights were grounded and 15 incoming flights diverted, with around 3,000 passengers left in limbo.

Operations resumed Friday at 5 a. m., but fresh drone detections late that evening forced another closure. Two confirmed drone flights were traced near both the north and south runways shortly before 11 p. m., triggering a second full suspension.

Authorities estimate the second disruption affected roughly 6,500 passengers overnight, adding to those impacted by the initial shutdown. The airport, which gradually reopened from 7 a. m. local time, warned that flight delays would persist throughout the day.

German federal police confirmed that the drones departed before they could be identified or intercepted, and no recoveries were made despite deployment of helicopters and ground teams. Officials emphasised that responsibility for detecting and defending against drones falls under federal and state police jurisdictions, not the airport operator.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said authorities would intensify investment in drone defence capabilities and fast-track legislation granting law enforcement greater powers. He observed that not every drone may carry hostile intent but warned they could serve as provocations or tests of airspace security.

The incidents form part of a wider pattern: Europe has recorded unexplained drone incursions over airports and military facilities in Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium and elsewhere. Some officials have speculated at foreign involvement, possibly from Russia, although Moscow denies any culpability.

German air navigation provider DFS released data showing that 144 drone overflights have been logged in the country this year, with a significant portion concentrated near airports. Grand-scale trials of drone detection systems at Munich and Frankfurt have been underway, in collaboration with the federal transport ministry, though current technologies continue to grapple with challenges such as limited detection range and false positives.

Bavarian Premier Markus Söder pressed for faster legislative authority to allow state and federal security forces to shoot down drones allegedly posing a threat. He warned that protracted regulatory delays hinder response capability. Meanwhile, regional and national governments in Europe are reviewing proposals for integrated“drone wall” networks of sensors, jammers and interceptors to safeguard critical airspace.

As Munich processes the backlog of delayed and cancelled flights, aviation and security authorities must confront a shifting threat environment in which unmanned systems test the limits of traditional airspace defences.

