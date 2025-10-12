Google To Block Under-18S From Adult Apps In Singapore

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Singapore - Google will begin enforcing age-based download restrictions in Singapore from March 2026, disallowing users estimated to be under 18 from acquiring apps offering dating services or explicit sexual content via the Google Play Store.

Under the planned measures, Google will use an“age assurance” system across its products to estimate a user's age via algorithmic signals-such as search history and content consumption-to impose default filters and restrictions for younger users. Those flagged as minors will see SafeSearch enabled by default, restricted access to mature-rated apps, and heightened content moderation on YouTube.

Users who believe they have been misclassified will be given the option to verify their age through government ID or a selfie. Google said the safeguards are intended to protect youth while preserving access to apps and services for adults.

The announcement follows Singapore's 2025 mandate requiring app stores to screen users' ages before allowing downloads of adult-oriented content. That regulatory code, to take full effect in March 2026, compels platforms such as Apple, Huawei, Samsung and Microsoft to embed age-verification tools into their systems. Violators could face fines up to SGD 1 million or be blocked under the Broadcasting Act.

Industry observers and experts have expressed mixed views. Some see the move as a necessary“upstream” filtration-tackling exposure at the point of app acquisition rather than relying solely on parental tools or post-download moderation. But critics warn of technical and privacy challenges: age-estimation algorithms may produce false positives, and use of government IDs or facial recognition raises data-protection concerns. A study by the U. S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has cast doubt on the reliability of facial age estimation, citing error margins due to lighting, skin tone and individual variation.

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information are monitoring implementation across major app stores. The government has also signalled possible extension of age-verification requirements to social media platforms.

Ben King, Managing Director of Google Singapore, said that the age assurance technology will“automatically provide an added layer of protection to ensure that every young person has age-appropriate experiences.” Meanwhile, Minister of State for Digital Development Rahayu Mahzam welcomed the shift, calling it a useful tool in helping youth engage with technology safely.

Implementation across Google's product suite may widen over time. At launch, the restrictions apply to the Play Store and YouTube; future expansions may include other Google services depending on regulatory direction. Some developers anticipate compliance burdens: app makers may need to adjust content ratings and include more robust reporting tools to satisfy both store policies and regulatory oversight.

Parents and advocacy groups in Singapore have broadly expressed support, especially those concerned about abusers, predators or monetised explicit content reaching minors. Yet a segment of users question whether the algorithmic age estimation could be too blunt, inadvertently penalising users who are in fact adults but whose usage patterns mimic those of younger demographics.

In the wider technology sector, Google's move adds to a wave of platforms experimenting with age-verification and content gating. Some social media services in Australia and the UK have piloted AI-driven age checks; in those markets, privacy groups and regulators have pushed back on biometric methods.

