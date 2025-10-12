Logitech Bets Big On AI-Driven Workspaces At GITEX 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Logitech will unveil a range of AI-enabled collaboration tools at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai from 13 to 17 October, aiming to show how hardware and software can merge to support hybrid and human-centred work environments.

Under its“AI-Enabled Collaboration” theme, the company plans live demonstrations of its next-generation video conferencing, audio, and workspace peripherals. These products are designed to deliver equitable meeting experiences, seamless plug-and-play deployment, and sustainability throughout the product lifecycle.

Murad Ali, Head of GCC for Logitech for Business, says GITEX offers a stage to highlight innovations in“smart collaboration” that address evolving work trends in the Middle East, and that the company is committed to sustainable design practices. Logitech will host customers and partners at its Hall 3-C30 booth to showcase these developments.

A key highlight is the Rally Board 65, an all-in-one mobile conferencing device tailored to simplify complex meetings. The system combines a 65-inch touchscreen with built-in AI features such as RightSight 2 auto-framing, Depth Blur to reduce visual distractions, and sensors that measure occupancy and room health parameters. When unused, it can automatically shift into a lower power state to conserve energy-part of Logitech's drive to embed sustainability into its hardware.

Logitech's approach is underscored by statements from Moninder Jain, VP & Head of Global Emerging Markets. He notes that Logitech views AI not merely as a productivity tool, but as a means to deliver“more equitable collaboration experiences.” According to him, AI is embedded in features that equalise participation between in-room and remote contributors, including consistent audio/video quality, auto framing, and cloud-based device management that lets users carry settings across devices.

In recent months, Logitech has pushed AI integration further across its product lines. It has expanded its portfolio of Intel Evo-verified peripherals, reinforcing its strategy to support high-performance, low-latency user experiences. The company continues to evolve its Rally and video bar offerings, embedding AI to enhance meeting dynamics and reduce friction for IT teams managing hybrid environments.

Logitech's sustainability credentials also receive attention in its corporate activities. The company's“Future Positive” programme continues to support innovation in circular design. Past initiatives include collaborations on AI-powered e-waste recycling bins and exploration of alternative magnet materials to reduce reliance on rare earth elements.

