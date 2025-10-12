Grayscale Unlocks Staking For Its Ethereum Spot Etps

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Grayscale Investments has enabled staking on its Grayscale Ethereum Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, making them the first U. S.-listed spot exchange-traded products to support native staking functions. In tandem, its Solana trust has also activated staking, pending regulatory approval for an exchange listing.

The introduction means investors in ETHE and ETH can now earn staking rewards while retaining exposure to Ether's spot price. Grayscale says staking operations will be managed via institutional custodians and a distributed network of validator providers. The firm emphasises that staking is passive, intending to support protocol security while offering additional yield.

ETHE and ETH are not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, placing them outside the conventional ETF regulatory regime. That structure allows flexibility but also exposes investors to different oversight and risk frameworks. GSOL, currently quoted over the counter, must undergo a formal uplisting process to align with exchange-traded product standards.

The regulatory environment has posed ongoing challenges for staking-enabled products. Earlier in 2025, the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission delayed decisions on staking features in ether ETFs proposed by major issuers. The SEC has articulated concerns that staking may constitute an offer of securities, complicating how such products can be structured under existing law. Grayscale's new move comes amid evolving guidance around liquid staking receipts and the broader regulatory calibration of crypto ETPs.

Grayscale currently controls approximately half of U. S. ETP-held Ethereum, and as of the end of September 2025, the firm reported around $35 billion in assets under management. The firm has already staked tens of thousands of ETH, deploying mechanisms to balance liquidity demands with staking commitments. It uses what it calls a“liquidity sleeve”-a pool of unstaked tokens and short-term financing-to meet redemption requests without forcing premature withdrawals from staking pools.

See also Markets Nibble Gains as Washington Faces Funding Cliff

Analysts note that Ethereum staking yields in the market range around 2 per cent annually, while Solana's higher inflation and protocol incentives can push staking returns to double digits. For yield-seeking investors, a staking-enabled ETP structure promises a more seamless way to tap into rewards without managing validator nodes or staking accounts directly.

Yet the innovation also carries risks: validator slashing penalties, network downtime, and the volatility of token prices remain material. Because Grayscale's staking is passive, investors' rewards reflect aggregated validator performance. The firm has committed to transparency through regular reports disclosing validator partnerships, staking activity, and operational metrics.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?