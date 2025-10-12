Golden Bridge Celebrates Floarea Residence Handover, Mashriq Elite's Debut Project In Arjan
From left, Kamran Muhammad (6th in frame), CEO of Mashriq Elite, and from right, Aamil Tabani (4th in frame), CEO of Golden Bridge.
Launched in September 2023, the project has progressed to delivery as committed, a milestone that underscores investors' confidence in Dubai's real estate market
Mashriq Elite Developments and Golden Bridge (exclusive sales and marketing partner) have marked the successful on-time handover of Floarea Residence in Arjan.
Positioned as a design-forward, community-centric address, Floarea Residence offers a curated mix of studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Crafted with modern layouts, each home features a fully equipped kitchen with European built-in appliances, smart-home systems, and designer feature walls.
Lifestyle & Amenities
Residents benefit from a resort-style amenity deck and social spaces designed for everyday wellness and community living, including: an infinity pool with sun shelves, a splash pad, indoor and outdoor kids' play areas, a yoga studio, a fully equipped gym, a steam & sauna, a designer clubhouse with indoor games, and a BBQ courtyard. The landscaped environment is anchored by a natural garden atrium and a grand waterfall.Located in Dubai's Upcoming Investment Hub
Set in Arjan, Floarea Residence provides seamless access to major city landmarks, including Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, while being surrounded by schools, healthcare facilities, and everyday retail conveniences.A Growing Portfolio of Excellence
Following the successful handover of Floarea Residence, Mashriq Elite, in partnership with Golden Bridge, continues to expand its footprint across Dubai with residential projects like:
-
Floarea Vista in Al Furjan
Floarea Grande in Arjan
Floarea Skies in JVC
Floarea Oasis in Dubailand
The developer also plans to unveil a new project later this year on Dubai Island.See also Jamf Unveils AI-Powered Platform at JNUC Denver
Reflecting on the milestone, Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge , commented:“It's proud to see Floarea Residence reach its completion exactly as envisioned. From day one, our mandate was clear: deliver on time, deliver with quality, and deliver the lifestyle promised on launch. Today's handover does exactly that.”
The successful handover of Floarea Residence marks a key milestone for Mashriq Elite Development and underscores Golden Bridge's commitment to introducing thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments across Dubai's prime communities.For more information, visit: or call 800-BRIDGE (274343).
Also published on Medium .Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment