Golden Bridge Celebrates Floarea Residence Handover, Mashriq Elite's Debut Project In Arjan

From left, Kamran Muhammad (6th in frame), CEO of Mashriq Elite, and from right, Aamil Tabani (4th in frame), CEO of Golden Bridge.

Launched in September 2023, the project has progressed to delivery as committed, a milestone that underscores investors' confidence in Dubai's real estate market

Mashriq Elite Developments and Golden Bridge (exclusive sales and marketing partner) have marked the successful on-time handover of Floarea Residence in Arjan.

Positioned as a design-forward, community-centric address, Floarea Residence offers a curated mix of studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments. Crafted with modern layouts, each home features a fully equipped kitchen with European built-in appliances, smart-home systems, and designer feature walls.

Residents benefit from a resort-style amenity deck and social spaces designed for everyday wellness and community living, including: an infinity pool with sun shelves, a splash pad, indoor and outdoor kids' play areas, a yoga studio, a fully equipped gym, a steam & sauna, a designer clubhouse with indoor games, and a BBQ courtyard. The landscaped environment is anchored by a natural garden atrium and a grand waterfall.

Set in Arjan, Floarea Residence provides seamless access to major city landmarks, including Dubai Hills Mall and Mall of the Emirates, while being surrounded by schools, healthcare facilities, and everyday retail conveniences.

Following the successful handover of Floarea Residence, Mashriq Elite, in partnership with Golden Bridge, continues to expand its footprint across Dubai with residential projects like:



Floarea Vista in Al Furjan

Floarea Grande in Arjan

Floarea Skies in JVC Floarea Oasis in Dubailand

The developer also plans to unveil a new project later this year on Dubai Island.

Reflecting on the milestone, Aamil Tabani, CEO of Golden Bridge , commented:“It's proud to see Floarea Residence reach its completion exactly as envisioned. From day one, our mandate was clear: deliver on time, deliver with quality, and deliver the lifestyle promised on launch. Today's handover does exactly that.”

The successful handover of Floarea Residence marks a key milestone for Mashriq Elite Development and underscores Golden Bridge's commitment to introducing thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments across Dubai's prime communities.

