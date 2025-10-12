Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Expresses Concern Over Clashes In Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Region

2025-10-12 05:04:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (end) -- The State of Kuwait expressed concern over the escalation and armed clashes in the border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
A statement by the Ministry added that the escalation would have a negative impact on security and peace in the region.
The State of Kuwait called on both sides to exercise self-restraint and commence dialogue to resolve their issues through peaceful means, said the Foreign Ministry, noting that Kuwait was supports of all efforts to achieve security, stability, and welfare for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. (end)
