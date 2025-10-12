403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Expresses Concern Over Clashes In Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (end) -- The State of Kuwait expressed concern over the escalation and armed clashes in the border region between Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
A statement by the Ministry added that the escalation would have a negative impact on security and peace in the region.
The State of Kuwait called on both sides to exercise self-restraint and commence dialogue to resolve their issues through peaceful means, said the Foreign Ministry, noting that Kuwait was supports of all efforts to achieve security, stability, and welfare for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. (end)
ae
A statement by the Ministry added that the escalation would have a negative impact on security and peace in the region.
The State of Kuwait called on both sides to exercise self-restraint and commence dialogue to resolve their issues through peaceful means, said the Foreign Ministry, noting that Kuwait was supports of all efforts to achieve security, stability, and welfare for both Pakistan and Afghanistan. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Primexbt Launches Apple Pay For Seamless Deposits On Mobile
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection“Imperia” On Magic Eden Launchpad
- Cregis At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025: Unlocking The Next Frontier Of Adoption
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- FXIFY Partners With Alchemy Markets To Enable Users To Trade On The Tradingview Platform
CommentsNo comment