Qatar Announces Death Of 3 Qatari Diplomats In Sharm El-Sheikh Car Crash


2025-10-12 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Qatar Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday the death of three members of the Qatari Amiri Diwan and the injury of two in a traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh while they were on duty.
In a statement, the Ministry expressed deep sorrow and grief over the three deceased identified as Saud Al-Thani, Abdullah Al-Khiyarain, and Hassan Al-Jaber.
It added that Abdullah Al-Kawari and Mohammad Al-Buainain were injured in the accident.
The Qatari Embassy in Cairo confirmed, in a statement, that it immediately began following up on the accident with Egyptian authorities, and the arrangements are underway to transfer the deceased to Doha aboard a Qatari aircraft later today.
The two injured staff members are currently receiving the necessary medical treatment at Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital.
The Embassy extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a swift recovery.
It also conveyed its appreciation to the Egyptian authorities for their cooperation, care, and prompt facilitation in handling the incident. (end)
