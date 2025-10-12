403
KUNA Media Development Center Launches Training Of Trainers Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The KUNA Center for Development of Media launched its "Training of Trainers" program on Sunday, continuing until October 16, with the participation of several KUNA staff members.
The program, presented by former Director of the Higher Institute for Communications and Navigation, Captain Munther Al-Kandari, addresses the concept of training, the difference between training and education, and development and training needs.
It also covers training design, the production of training methods and tools, and presents a number of training strategies and models.
Additionally, the program, which adopts both theoretical and practical approaches, addresses the formulation of training objectives, training methods and tools, preparation of training packages, the concept and tools of communication, and effective communication skills.
It also addresses dealing with different types of trainees, managing critical situations, and evaluating and assessing training.
Established in December 1995, the KUNA Center for Development of Media is considered one of the most important media training centers. It has offered hundreds of training programs in various media fields, it aims to develop personal media capabilities and advance professional media work. (end)
