Kuwait Amir Condoles With Qatar's Amir Over Sharm El-Sheikh Accident Victims


2025-10-12 05:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing sympathy over the accident, which claimed the lives of several Amiri Diwan staff members and left others injured while duty in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir offered his condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of victims, wishing the injured speedy recovery. (end)
