Kuwait PM Condoles With Qatari Amir Over Sharm El-Sheikh Accident Victims


2025-10-12 05:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, over the traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh, which claimed the lives of several Amiri Diwan staff members and left others injured while on official duty. (end)
