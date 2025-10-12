Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Qatar's Amir Over Sharm El-Sheikh Accident Victims

2025-10-12 05:04:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing sympathy over the tragic traffic accident in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh, which claimed the lives of several Amiri Diwan staff members and injured others while on official duty.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince offered his heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of victims and wished the injured a swift recovery. (end)
