GCC Chief Offers Condolences Over Passing Of Amiri Diwan Members


2025-10-12 05:04:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Jassem Mohammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, expressed his sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the passing of three members of the Amiri Diwan and the injury of two others, following a tragic traffic accident in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.
In a statement by the Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi offered prayers of solace to the families of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured. (end)
