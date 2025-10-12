Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landslide Damages Several Commercial Structures In Udhampur

Landslide Damages Several Commercial Structures In Udhampur


2025-10-12 05:03:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Photo courtesy: Screengrab

Jammu- Several commercial structures were damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide struck Narsoo market in Somroli area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11.30 am, resulting in damage to a recently opened hotel building and a couple of shops, the officials said.

MENAFN12102025000215011059ID1110183821

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search