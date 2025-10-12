Dubai's Web3 Summit Set To Ignite Fintech Revolution

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Organisers have confirmed that Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge will take place at Dubai Harbour from 12 to 15 October 2025, positioning the event as a central nexus for blockchain, digital assets, and fintech innovation across the MENA region. The four-day gathering, held alongside Expand North Star and powered by GITEX GLOBAL, aims to attract regulators, investors, entrepreneurs and technologists to shape emerging frameworks for finance.

Attendance is expected to exceed 70,000, with over 1,200 investors and more than 225 speakers scheduled to participate, alongside 150 exhibitors showcasing new products and solutions. A feature highlight is the Digital Assets Forum, which brings regulators, banks, and innovators together for intensive discussions on topics such as CBDCs, stablecoins, tokenised capital markets, cross-border regulation and the role of AI in compliance.

Speakers confirmed include Jimmy Su, Lily Liu, Eric Piscini, Oliver Stauber, Helen Liu and Kevin Lee. The event also features the Supernova Challenge, a startup pitch competition offering equity-free prizes totalling US$214,000 to finalists presenting to global judges and investors. Corporations such as Ruya, OKX and DKK Partners anchor the sponsorship tiers, while YPAY backs the Digital Assets Forum.

Dubai has been steadily reinforcing its position in the digital asset ecosystem. Earlier this year, the DAMAC Group signed a $1 billion contract with blockchain platform MANTRA to tokenise its real-world assets, a move aligned with the UAE's aspirations to become a global digital assets hub. The country has been actively implementing regulatory frameworks, particularly in free zones like ADGM and DMCC, to attract blockchain firms and promote tokenisation of assets.

See also Bahrain to Showcase Start-ups at GITEX Under Tamkeen Banner

Investment momentum in the broader crypto and fintech sphere in the UAE has been robust. In the first quarter of 2025, global venture capital funding into cryptotech startups reached $5.4 billion, its highest quarterly total since 2022. Dubai has hosted major conferences such as TOKEN2049, drawing tens of thousands of participants and signalling regional leadership, though industry sentiment currently balances optimism with caution amid regulatory uncertainty and macro-economic pressures.

Technology trends driving this year's agenda include the convergence of AI and blockchain, regulatory clarity for digital assets, tokenised infrastructure, and embedded finance. A newly published academic framework proposes integrating blockchain with Zero Trust security models to improve protection against insider threats in fintech ecosystems - a demonstration of how research is intersecting with commercial deployment.

Organisers emphasise that the event's format is more than a conference: it is designed to enable deal-making, pilot launches and real partnerships. One-to-one investor matchmaking, live product demonstrations, and structured labs are scheduled to convert ideas into actionable projects. Startups exhibiting at Expand North Star receive automatic inclusion in the Supernova Challenge, deepening integration between the startup and blockchain-fintech community.

Regulators from the MENA region and beyond are expected to engage at the forum. Discussions will centre on harmonising cross-border rules, interoperability of digital asset legislation, and pathways for institutional adoption of tokenised assets. Several central banks may share updates on central bank digital currency explorations.

Arabian Post – Tech

Also published on Medium .

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.