AI Express To Launch Direct Flights To Jeddah, Kuwait And Riyadh

Dhaka: Air India Express said on Saturday (October11) it will launch direct flights from Bengaluru to three new destinations in the Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Services to Jeddah will commence from October 26, 2025, while flights to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on October 27, 2025, further strengthening connectivity between South India and the Middle East.

The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This announcement builds on the airline's recent growth from Bengaluru, which has seen the launch of new flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

The airline's upcoming services to Bangkok, starting from October 18, 2025, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1, 2025, further reinforce Bengaluru as one of Air India Express' fastest-growing hubs.

