Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
AI Express To Launch Direct Flights To Jeddah, Kuwait And Riyadh

AI Express To Launch Direct Flights To Jeddah, Kuwait And Riyadh


2025-10-12 05:01:39
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India Express said on Saturday (October11) it will launch direct flights from Bengaluru to three new destinations in the Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

Services to Jeddah will commence from October 26, 2025, while flights to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on October 27, 2025, further strengthening connectivity between South India and the Middle East.

The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This announcement builds on the airline's recent growth from Bengaluru, which has seen the launch of new flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.

The airline's upcoming services to Bangkok, starting from October 18, 2025, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1, 2025, further reinforce Bengaluru as one of Air India Express' fastest-growing hubs.

-B

MENAFN12102025000163011034ID1110183689

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search