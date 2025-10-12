AI Express To Launch Direct Flights To Jeddah, Kuwait And Riyadh
Dhaka: Air India Express said on Saturday (October11) it will launch direct flights from Bengaluru to three new destinations in the Middle East: Jeddah and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.
Services to Jeddah will commence from October 26, 2025, while flights to Riyadh and Kuwait will begin on October 27, 2025, further strengthening connectivity between South India and the Middle East.
The new routes will benefit a wide range of travellers, including Indian expatriates, business professionals, and families visiting friends and relatives across Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
This announcement builds on the airline's recent growth from Bengaluru, which has seen the launch of new flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun.
The airline's upcoming services to Bangkok, starting from October 18, 2025, and Jodhpur and Udaipur from November 1, 2025, further reinforce Bengaluru as one of Air India Express' fastest-growing hubs.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment