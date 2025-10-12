Turkish Airlines May Shift B737 Max Order To Airbus Over Engine Dispute

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines (THY) may redirect its planned purchase of 150 Boeing 737 Max jets to Airbus if engine supplier CFM International fails to agree on favorable terms, said the airline's Chairman Ahmet Bolat.

The deal, announced during a meeting between Presidents Erdoğan and Trump in September, depends on a separate agreement with CFM - the exclusive engine provider for the 737 Max.“If CFM offers reasonable terms, we'll proceed with Boeing. If not, we'll switch to Airbus, where I have more options,” Bolat said, according to reports.

Negotiations reportedly center on the cost and structure of long-term maintenance contracts. Airlines like THY prefer fixed hourly deals to manage repair costs, while engine makers have grown wary of such agreements due to rising expenses.

Despite the uncertainty, industry insiders expect an eventual agreement with CFM, citing limited Airbus availability and political factors.

Bolat also said THY remains interested in Boeing's long-delayed 777X jet, now expected to debut in 2027, though the airline is in“no rush” to place an order.

