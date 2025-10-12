Dubai Airports Commits To 2035 Universal Accessibility Goal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Airports has announced an extended 10-year strategy aimed at transforming Dubai International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum into the world's most accessible and inclusive airports by 2035. The plan underscores a shift from enhancing infrastructure alone to driving cultural change, embedding empathy and user-centred design in every element of the passenger journey.

The strategy rests on three pillars: reinforcing existing accessibility frameworks, improving guest experience across every touchpoint, and elevating the airports' status as global benchmarks in inclusive aviation. The commitment aligns with the UAE's broader obligations to support the rights of People of Determination and Dubai's ambition to become a disability-friendly city.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, emphasised that accessibility is a“core pillar” rather than a peripheral initiative. He noted that, for the first time, the airport authority is co-creating programmes with the PoD community to redesign the passenger journey from their lived perspective. The launch coincides with the debut of a public awareness campaign called“DXB for All”, which presents six narratives of travellers with sensory sensitivities, mobility challenges, hearing or visual impairments, and highlights their airport experiences.

This new phase builds on the 2022“We All Meet the World Differently” campaign. While that initiative focused primarily on raising awareness, the current strategy delves deeper by integrating accessibility into operations, staff training, and passenger interactions. Airport operators intend to cultivate empathy across staff, travellers, and the public, encouraging all stakeholders to reframe how they engage with PoD.

To facilitate inclusive travel, Dubai Airports already provides a suite of services: a Travel Planner visual guide, the Sunflower Lanyard to signal discreet assistance, free two-hour parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair support from curb to gate, over 520 hearing loops across terminals, and a sensory-friendly Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2. These measures will be expanded and refined under the new strategy.

See also Emirates Unveils $8 Million Hospitality Hub for Cabin Crew

The initiative is being deployed through the“oneDXB” partnership network, which includes Emirates, flydubai, Dubai Police, GDIFA, Dubai Customs, dnata, Dubai Health, Dubai Duty Free, Serco, and other stakeholders. The collaborative structure ensures that airport services, security, passenger handling, health and taxi operations all align with inclusivity goals.

Challenges are considerable. DXB is already operating near capacity: in 2024 it handled 92.3 million passengers, its highest ever annual volume. That puts pressure on space, queueing, and infrastructure to adapt without undermining operational efficiency. Meanwhile, DWC is undergoing significant expansion-with a projected $35 billion investment to scale it toward handling up to 260 million passengers annually. Dubai Airports plans to shift major operations to DWC by 2032, adding urgency to ensuring that new terminals and systems are fully accessible from the start.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?