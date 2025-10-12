HOT Systems Rolls Out PNY-Fused Hardware At GITEX Global

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Omnix International will unveil its HOT Systems suite-built in collaboration with PNY-at GITEX Global Dubai from 13 to 17 October, spotlighting AI workstations, liquid-cooled laptops and a new system-monitoring tool dubbed HOT Guard.

Visitors to the Hall 5, Booth 30 installation will see across-industry demonstrations-architecture, engineering, media, research-illustrating how tailored hardware accelerates digital transformation, reduces thermal throttling, and boosts reliability under sustained loads. HOT Guard introduces a continuous monitoring layer that oversees thermal behaviour, utilisation and system health, integrated with Omnix's Hardware Optimization Technology stack.

The partnership with PNY ensures integration of high-performance memory and NVIDIA RTX graphics. PNY's regional manager for MEA, Talus A Arukalil, emphasised that this collaboration positions the company to deliver“technology that doesn't just keep pace with the future but defines it in the region.” On the HOT Systems side, Joseph John, Regional Sales Manager, asserted that the hardware is engineered“for today's demands and tomorrow's innovation,” targeting sectors where sustained compute power and system stability matter most.

According to Omnix's own announcements, the new laptop models under the HOT Systems brand will be equipped with cutting-edge silicon-Intel Core Ultra 9 200HX or AMD Ryzen 9000 HX-matched with NVIDIA RTX 5080/5090 GPUs, DDR5 memory up to 128 GB, PCIe Gen 5 SSDs, Wi-Fi 7 and optional liquid cooling. These designs aim to balance high thermal headroom with energy efficiency and sustained performance even under intense workloads such as CAD, simulation and AI/ML inference.

Liquid cooling in a laptop format is still relatively rare. During previews, the company has framed this design choice as essential for holding consistent clock speeds over long renders or training sessions, reducing throttling under heat stress. As TBreak put it, the“pitch is stable clocks over flash specs,” targeting firms that can't afford dips in performance mid-job.

With the industry steadily shifting from experimental AI use cases to full deployment, enterprises are increasingly looking for turnkey, dependable solutions-not just proof-of-concepts. In this environment, Omnix seeks to differentiate itself by offering not just hardware, but optimised stacks, monitoring, service support and aligned component integration.

GITEX Global 2025 is expected to host over 6,800 exhibitors from around 180 countries, showing advances across semiconductors, data centres, quantum computing, biotech and AI infrastructure. With global AI infrastructure investments accelerating sharply, regional companies and integrators are keen to showcase solutions tailored to local conditions-particularly in arid climates and metropolises with high operating temperatures.

