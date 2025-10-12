Amazon Unleashes Major RTX GPU Discounts In Prime Big Deal Days

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Amazon has slashed prices on a wide range of Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards as its Prime Big Deal Days shopping event goes live from 7 to 8 October. Among the standout bargains are flagship and mid-tier models hitting their lowest-ever prices, while concerns about shipping scams have also drawn scrutiny.

The most aggressive discount applies to the Asus TUF GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, currently offered at $850, down from $1,000-a reduction of $150. This matches its best historical pricing. Another strong deal sees the Asus Prime RTX 5070 at $580, trimmed from $710.

Budget-minded gamers also have options: the Asus TUF RTX 5060 has dropped to $340, and the Asus TUF RTX 5060 Ti is now at $400. Gigabyte's Aero edition of the RTX 5060 Ti is down to $440, also at its lowest recorded price.

Outside the GPU market, Amazon is offering steep cuts on gaming laptops. The Razer Blade 14 with RTX 5070 is discounted by $800 to $1,899.99, making it its lowest price yet.

Hardware reviewers emphasise that these discounts are genuine but fleeting. PC Gamer's live coverage highlights how deals are being updated dynamically across GPUs, laptops, PCs, and peripherals, urging buyers to act quickly. Likewise, Tom's Hardware curators rely on benchmark data and historical pricing to verify the real value behind each“hot deal.”

Analysts see these GPU markdowns as part of intensifying competition among retailers during the October sales window. Amazon's move is matched by rival retailers unfurling“Techtober” and early-holiday discounts to grasp consumer attention ahead of Black Friday.

See also AI Pioneers Duel in Dubai Pitch Arena

However, consumers are being warned of a rising tactic known as“commingling,” where the inventory of multiple sellers is mixed in Amazon warehouses-making it easier for tampered or fraudulent returns to slip through undetected. One customer reported receiving a brick in place of a PNY RTX 5080, wrapped in an anti-static bag, after ordering from Amazon's official store. The company has acknowledged these risks and pledged to phase out commingling practices.

Industry observers suggest that these GPU discounts may also reflect softened demand. Since the crypto crash earlier in the decade, GPU price inflation has cooled, and manufacturers are under pressure to shift inventory ahead of new product launches. Meanwhile, lingering supply chain pressures have prevented costs from falling further, creating tension between supply and pricing strategies.

HD benchmark firms note that Nvidia's introduction of DLSS 4 and new Blackwell architecture has led to faster iterations, which places downward pricing pressure on prior-gen GPUs-even as their performance remains competitive in 1440p gaming. AMD's Radeon-series alternatives exert further downward pressure, though their discounts in this sale have been more modest.

Enthusiasts monitoring the deals suggest using automated trackers such as Keepa or CamelCamelCamel to monitor price dips and historical highs. Also emphasized is the importance of vetting seller profiles, checking SKU consistency, and recording unboxings to guard against tampered packages.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?