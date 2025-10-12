PIF Charts First Euro Green Bond Footprint

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has mandated Crédit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan and Société Générale to arrange a dual-tranche, euro-denominated green bond issue in three- and seven-year maturities, sources close to the matter said. This marks the fund's inaugural euro green bond issuance and appears set to be its only green debt deal of the year.

By pursuing this move, the sovereign wealth fund signals a further push into international sustainable finance markets as it supports the kingdom's Vision 2030 pivot and net-zero ambitions.

Investor calls are expected to begin imminently under the oversight of the appointed banks. The bonds will be issued under GACI First Investment's Euro Medium Term Note programme, with PIF guaranteeing the issue.

This issuance comes amid a surge in borrowing by Saudi state-linked entities as megaprojects and development programmes demand large capital outlays. In the first half of this year, Saudi issuers accounted for nearly one-fifth of emerging-market dollar debt issuance, illustrating the kingdom's growing footprint in global capital markets.

PIF's alignment with green finance has been in motion since 2022, when it first issued dollar-denominated green bonds under its Green Finance Framework. Under that framework, proceeds may be allocated to renewable energy, clean transport, sustainable infrastructure and aligned projects executed by PIF subsidiaries.

Analysts view the euro debut as a strategic extension of PIF's funding mix. A Diversified bond currency profile could broaden access to European green investors and potentially reduce funding costs. Given cooling global interest rates and shifting monetary policy expectations, PIF may secure favourable pricing conditions.

But risks remain. The success of the offering depends on investor appetite in a climate of volatile capital flows and competing sovereign issuances. A weak reception could pressure pricing and yield spreads. In addition, scrutiny over the credibility of 'green' labelling is intensifying globally, and markets will likely assess the robustness of PIF's environmental eligibility and allocation metrics.

Beyond this bond, PIF's broader capital-raising efforts include its backing of AviLease, a jet-leasing unit that is reportedly preparing a debut bond offering as part of a wider $2 billion programme. That move fits within PIF's expanding role in non-oil sectors, particularly aviation and tourism, under the economic diversification strategy.

The euro green-bond launch may set a precedent for future issuance from PIF and other Saudi entities, especially those pursuing sustainability agendas tied to megaprojects like NEOM, The Line and Oxagon.

