ANDPAD Completes The Vietnam Demonstration Project Under JETRO's Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2025 – ANDPAD (Headquarters: Chiyoda City, Tokyo; Representative Director: Takeo Inada; hereinafter called“ANDPAD”), which operates a cloud-based construction project management service, and the Vietnamese subsidiary ANDPAD VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED, hereby announces the completion of the demonstration project to develop and deploy construction project management systems to improve operational efficiency in the construction industry in Vietnam. This project was adopted under the Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program, which is administered by the Japan External Trade Organization (hereinafter JETRO).

The demonstration project to develop and deploy construction project management systems to improve operational efficiency in the construction industry in Vietnam was selected* in December 2023 under the Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program implemented by JETRO. In line with the project plan which is a subsidiary of a major Japanese contractor along with the cooperation of other Japanese general contractors, field verification of enhanced on-site efficiency has been conducted through localization development and implementation of ANDPAD, with the aim of promoting digital transformation in the Vietnamese construction industry.

Field verification was conducted at multiple construction-related companies and sites in Vietnam, by digitizing daily tasks that were conventionally handled on paper such as inspections, photo management, and creation of forms and reports, to verify whether this initiative could reduce work hours and centralize information management.

■ Outcomes and insights

● A reduction of work hours by a maximum of 50%

○ The necessity of recording information on paper and by hand was eliminated through centralized management and sharing of drawings, photos, and forms on ANDPAD. The use of photo registration, digital blackboard and form output functions especially provided quantitative results, with a 30 to 50% reduction of on-site work hours compared to conventional practices.

● Development of services tailored to the needs of the Vietnamese market

○ A flexible operating environment that meets local needs was established, with refinements of language settings and interface structures, along with support for unique form layouts.

● Establishment of a locally managed support framework

○ Recruitment and training of local staff was advanced to establish a framework in Vietnam that is capable of handling everything from initial deployment to operational support.

■ Duration of field verification

February 2024 to May 2025

Future efforts will include activities such as further deployment in Vietnam's major northern and southern cities, and preparation of expansion to neighboring countries with similar needs. The insights gained from this project will be applied to improve functions both domestically and internationally, with the aim of establishing a cyclical growth model between Japan and ASEAN.

JETRO: Regarding the Second-Round of Selected Projects under the 4th Open Call for the Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program

ANDPAD: Selected for the JETRO's Japan-ASEAN Asia Digital Transformation Promotion Program