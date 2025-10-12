ASUS Unveils AI-First Vision At GITEX 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

ASUS has confirmed that it will spotlight a broad suite of AI-enabled products and infrastructure at GITEX Global 2025, framing its participation around the theme“Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities.” The corporation aims to demonstrate how artificial intelligence can permeate devices, enterprise systems and urban environments.

The company's exhibit will cover four core domains: AI-first design, cloud integration, sustainability and education technology. On the hardware front, ASUS plans to showcase the B5405 ergonomic laptop, the P5405 with a 47 TOPS NPU, and the B9403 weighing under 1 kg with all-day battery life. Chromebook models such as the CX5403 Plus and Windows devices like the BR1204 will cater to education users.

In its infrastructure tier, ASUS will highlight its AI POD, HGX servers and the Ascent GX10 platform powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip. Workspace innovation will include compact offerings such as the NUC 15 Pro and NUC 14 Pro AI. On the edge side, embedded systems for smart cities and autonomous systems-such as the PE2200U, PE6000G, and PE2100N-are also in the lineup.

ASUS emphasises the role of partnership in its vision. It plans to accentuate cooperation with NVIDIA via its“Enterprise AI Factory” programme, which supports AI-ready racks and POD designs tuned for large language models and immersive workloads. The company will also underline measures in security, durability and ease of maintenance across its product line.

Tolga Özdil, Regional SYS Commercial Director for META at ASUS, remarked that the Middle East is positioned at a digital inflection point, with AI shaping institutional and economic evolution. He framed GITEX as a platform to bring the company's latest innovations into conversation with regional stakeholders. ASUS's Regional Director for Middle East & Africa, Senic Chiu, added that the event offers opportunity to show how intelligent tools can reshape industries and daily life.

ASUS's timing comes against the backdrop of an intensifying global push for AI infrastructure. GITEX 2025 is expected to draw more than 6,800 tech firms and 2,000 startups from 180 countries. Key event themes include advancements in quantum, biotech, data centres and robotics.

Beyond individual exhibitors, the show underscores the rapid expansion of the global AI economy. According to organisers, investment in data centres alone is forecast to surpass US$500 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, GITEX's startup track, Expand North Star, will run in parallel and feature over 1,200 investors managing US$1.1 trillion in assets.

ASUS's introduction of its AI roadmap at this scale signals that device manufacturers are no longer content to remain at the periphery of the AI stack. As more process layers-from silicon to application-are exposed to AI optimisation, hardware firms are positioning themselves to own more of the value chain. However, challenges remain: power efficiency, thermal constraints, ethical AI integration and data security are frontlines ASUS must navigate.

