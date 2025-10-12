Edgecore Unveils AI-Optimised Infrastructure For OCP And GITEX Showcases

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Edgecore Networks will reveal its latest open infrastructure solutions at the OCP Global Summit in San Jose and GITEX Global in Dubai, with demonstrations of next-generation AI, networking, and compute platforms designed to ease deployment and boost performance.

The Taiwanese firm plans four flagship showcases: new Tomahawk 6–based data centre switches, a proof-of-concept for co-packaged optics, its NexvecTM turnkey AI solution, and an upgraded Nous infrastructure controller offering composable compute management. The exhibitions will take place during the week of 13 October: at the OCP Summit from 13–16 October and at GITEX from 13–17 October.

Edgecore emphasises that the Tomahawk 6 switches can deliver more than 100 Tbps of bandwidth, supporting AI cluster demands with low latency and high density. The company adds that its CPO concept demonstrates integration of optical elements directly into switch silicon, reducing power and footprint. Its NexvecTM offering is a pre-validated stack combining open networking with GPU compute, while Nous enables dynamic allocation of GPU, memory and compute resources.

Mingshou Liu, President of Edgecore, is quoted as saying that as AI workloads accelerate, simplifying deployment is crucial, and that the firm seeks to lead in the open infrastructure community with turnkey and scalable offerings.

Edgecore's push comes at a time when hyperscale data centre operators are under pressure to manage burgeoning AI compute demands without ballooning costs or power draws. Industry trends point to co-packaged optics, disaggregated architectures, and composable resource frameworks as priorities for the next wave of infrastructure evolution. At the OCP Summit, the AI HW/SW co-design and open systems tracks will explore modular compute, memory architectures and photonic interconnects for AI clusters.

In parallel, GITEX Global has become a high-stakes stage for showcasing AI infrastructure, especially in the UAE's drive to scale AI capabilities and attract global tech investment. With over 45 editions, the event draws global vendors and governments presenting AI, semiconductors, networking, and startup innovation. Edgecore's presence signals its intention to engage key markets in the Middle East, where data centre growth, AI deployment, and regional cloud expansion are strong levers.

Edgecore is not alone in spotlighting AI infrastructure at these events. Major networking suppliers, chip vendors, and cloud players are expected to present competing solutions, particularly around optical integration, disaggregation, and hardware-software co-design. Observers will closely track how well Edgecore's offerings stack up in power efficiency, interoperability, and ease of deployment.

Within its broader strategic frame, Edgecore continues to emphasise open, standards-based infrastructure. Its public messaging highlights disaggregated networking, composable compute, and software-defined manageability. The timing of product demonstrations at both OCP and GITEX gives the company a dual audience of deeply technical integrators and regional enterprise buyers.

At the OCP Summit, Edgecore's participation also coincides with evolving community priorities-AI, sustainability, modular compute, and photonics interconnect are central tracks. During the event, Edgecore's representative Tim Zhou will present on simplifying large-scale“agentic AI” deployments in a session scheduled for 16 October.][5])

