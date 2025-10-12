Indians Hold Vast Majority Of U.S. H-1B Visas

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

More than 70 percent of H-1B visa recipients are citizens of India, underscoring the country's dominant role in the U. S. skilled-worker pipeline. According to U. S. Citizenship and Immigration Services data, in fiscal year 2024, India accounted for 71 percent of approved H-1B petitions. China followed distantly with 11.7 percent.

The H-1B visa programme allows U. S. companies to employ foreign nationals in“specialty occupations,” typically requiring at least a bachelor's degree, over periods of up to six years. The annual statutory cap is 65,000 new visas plus 20,000 reserved for holders of advanced U. S. degrees.

The Indian concentration in the H-1B cohort has persisted over decades, yet its scale is striking under renewed policy pressure. A recent presidential proclamation raised the cost for new H-1B petitions to $100,000-a move critics say targets exactly the cohort with the greatest concentration in India.

Industry analysts warn the fee hike could shrink participation in the programme or push firms to avoid new petitions, particularly when the number of new visas is strictly limited. The policy excludes existing visa holders and those whose petitions were filed before the proclamation.

The Indian government has cautioned that such steep increases in visa costs may have“humanitarian consequences” for workers and families. It has also expressed concern about disruption to bilateral skilled labour mobility and urged U. S. authorities to reconsider the policy in light of its broader economic implications.

Indian IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have historically been among the top sponsors of H-1B workers. But recent years have seen U. S. tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta increasingly dominate the list of petitioners, reflecting evolving dynamics in who hires global talent.

Critics of the visa fee hike argue that Congress-not the executive branch-retains authority to impose fees and that the move could contravene statutory limits on visa allocation. A coalition of industry groups, unions and educational organisations has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the policy's legality.

Supporters of the change frame it as a measure to prioritise domestic wage levels and reduce abuse of the H-1B system by contractors hiring at low rates. They contend the increased barrier will press firms to invest more in U. S.-based workforce development, though critics counter that American companies rely heavily on foreign technical talent to stay globally competitive.

