Goldman Sachs Offloads Further Stake In Eternal Via Block Deal

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se-ODI has sold 8.1 crore shares in Eternal Limited, parent company of Zomato, in a block transaction worth about ₹266.1 crore, marking its fourth offloading in a month.

The shares were priced at ₹328.45 each, roughly 2 per cent below the stock's prior closing. The buyer was BofA Securities Europe SA, which absorbed the entire block.

Earlier in October, Goldman Sachs sold 8.2 crore shares to Morgan Stanley for ~₹266.9 crore, and executed a ₹355.3-crore deal-offloading 1.08 crore shares at ₹329 apiece-to BofA. Prior to that, it disposed of 9.52 lakh shares in September for ₹31.6 crore. From these four block transactions, the firm has realised over ₹900 crore.

The continuous divestment follows a rally in Eternal's share price. Over the past three months, the stock surged by approximately 26 per cent, reaching a high of ₹343.95 in late September, and has clocked an 18 per cent gain year to date.

Despite the strong top-line momentum, Eternal's profitability has come under significant strain. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025–26, consolidated net profit plunged over 90 per cent to ₹25 crore, while operating revenue rose 70 per cent to ₹7,167 crore.

Goldman Sachs' repeated stake reductions evoke questions over motive, especially as its own brokerage arm continues to maintain a bullish stance. In September, it reaffirmed a“Buy” rating on Eternal and raised the price target to ₹360 from ₹340, citing the growth potential of its quick-commerce vertical Blinkit.

The buyer, BofA Securities, could be positioning itself on expectations of long-term value, absorbing these large blocks. The handling of these blocks at slight discounts suggests a balance between exit urgency and price discipline.

Analysts are watching closely for further block deals from Goldman Sachs, and whether these are timed to capitalise on current valuations or signal a recalibration of confidence. The broader investor community may interpret the continuous divestment, despite favourable stock momentum, as a nuanced signal regarding risk, liquidity or internal reshuffling.

