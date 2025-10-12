Primark Charts UAE Debut With Three Dubai Outlets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Primark will launch three flagship stores in Dubai in early 2026, marking its first retail foray in the UAE under a franchise partnership with Alshaya Group. The outlets are slated for Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and City Centre Mirdif.

Under the alliance, the company is also targeting the GCC market more broadly, beginning with a store in Kuwait later this year at The Avenues. The partnership was formally disclosed in May 2025, signaling a strategic push for the British-Irish affordable fashion retailer into the Middle East.

Eoin Tonge, who serves as Primark's interim CEO following the resignation of Paul Marchant earlier this year, emphasised that the move aligns with the company's ambition for broader international footprint. Marchant stepped down in March amid internal investigations, and Tonge-formerly finance director at Associated British Foods-took over in an interim capacity.

Alshaya has extensive experience in regional retail, holding master franchise rights for major brands such as H&M, Starbucks and Shake Shack across the Middle East. Its CEO, John Hadden, commented that consumer demand was evident and that pricing will remain“the same”, with jeans from AED 50 and basic t-shirts from AED 15.

Industry analysts see the entry as a test case for the GCC's appetite for value fashion. While Dubai already hosts global fast fashion chains, Primark's ultra-low-cost model may pressure competitors to revisit pricing, margins and supply chains.

The decision to enter via a franchise model rather than direct ownership is notable. It allows Primark to tap local operating expertise, mitigate capital risk, and adapt procurement to regional supply networks. Although franchise models carry limitations on control over operations, they have become a preferred route for Western retailers entering the Middle East.

See also Web3 Capital Flows Converge for Dubai Forum

Primark currently operates over 460 stores across 17 markets, offering apparel, homeware, cosmetics and accessories. Its product range is known for volume, turnover and cost leadership. In recent years, the chain has extended into more premium lines and collaborations to broaden appeal.

In parallel with its Middle East push, the retailer is expanding in Europe. In May 2025, it announced a €40 million investment in Italy, adding five new stores in cities including Rome and Naples. The move is part of a broader growth plan announced earlier this year.

Dubai's retail ecosystem is both dynamic and competitive. Footfall at major malls has rebounded since the pandemic, and consumer sentiment in the city remains oriented around experiences, events and integrated lifestyle offerings. Retail experts suggest Primark's arrival will intensify competition not just at the garment level, but in magnetic effects on mall traffic, tenant mix and promotions.

Risks to the plan include currency volatility, regulatory changes, import tariffs and changing consumer sentiment. Inflationary pressures have weighed on discretionary spending across the GCC, and fast fashion chains globally are under increasing scrutiny over sustainability, labour practices and inventory waste. Primark has in past years published sustainability targets and supplier audits to navigate such pressures.

Retail executives within the GCC say that the timing is opportune. With supply chains in Asia and logistics links well established, and with consumer demand for brand diversity growing, a mid-2026 rollout allows six to nine months for localisation, sourcing and marketing buildup.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.