Mauritius Sets Benchmark With CIEL's Sustainability-Linked Bond

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Port Louis: MCB Capital Markets has advised CIEL Limited in issuing a MUR 1.45 billion sustainability-linked bond, marking a milestone in African sustainable finance as the first time a diversified investment holding company has tapped this structure on the continent. The issuance was oversubscribed by 1.5 times and is credited with bringing foreign investors into the Mauritian local currency debt market for the first time through the Africa Local Currency Bond Fund.

The bond ties its cost of capital to CIEL's performance against predefined sustainability targets across its business clusters: reducing carbon emissions, cutting water usage, and promoting women empowerment. If CIEL falls short on its targets, the bond's coupon rate will increase - a mechanism designed to align financial incentives with measurable environmental and social outcomes. The structure aligns with International Capital Market Association principles and was validated through independent reviews by Morningstar Sustainalytics.

Foreign participation in the bond came via the London-based ALCB Fund, reflecting confidence in both the Mauritian market and in CIEL's sustainability ambitions. This move signals growing sophistication in Mauritius' capital markets; corporate debt outstanding in the country is estimated around MUR 125 billion. The ALCB Fund investment marks its debut in Mauritius' local currency bond markets.

MCB Capital Markets and CIEL prepared the instrument under a bespoke sustainable finance framework, leveraging technical support from FSD Africa and conforming to market best practices. The bond represents roughly 13 percent of all outstanding SLBs in Africa, according to issuer disclosures. CIEL has emphasised that proceeds will support internal alignment across its six business clusters-textiles, agro, property, hospitality, healthcare, and finance-ensuring each segment contributes to the sustainability agenda.

See also Ethiopia Unveils Power Giant Amidst Nile Tensions

Market analysts say this issuance could catalyse further adoption of SLBs across African corporates, especially in economies where traditional green bond frameworks may not suit diversified firms. The success of CIEL's SLB may encourage companies to broaden their access to capital while embedding sustainability metrics into their capital structure.

But hurdles remain. Globally, sustainability-linked instruments have drawn increased scrutiny over their credibility and the effectiveness of their incentive mechanisms. Critics point to weak enforcement of penalties and the risk of“greenwashing” when targets are loosely defined. In Africa, where ESG disclosure standards are still evolving and regulatory frameworks for sustainable finance are uneven, ensuring rigorous monitoring and transparency will be paramount.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?