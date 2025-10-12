Du And Nokia Harness AI For Smarter Optical Networks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Telecom operator du and technology vendor Nokia have completed a trial of an artificial intelligence–driven automation system aimed at simplifying and expediting the expansion and management of optical networks in the UAE.

The deployment tested Nokia's WaveSuite AI, which combines traditional AI methods with generative models to assist du engineers with tasks such as planning, troubleshooting and documentation retrieval. The trial reportedly halved the time needed for optical network planning and produced designs 30 percent more efficient, while reducing errors during deployment.

During the trial, du's engineering team used a single natural language interface to query live network status, access accurate documentation instantly, and simulate potential network evolutions. The system flagged possible inconsistencies or conflicting configurations early, allowing corrective adjustment before full-scale rollout. According to du, the result was faster troubleshooting, fewer manual errors and improved resource utilisation.

Saleem AlBlooshi, chief technology officer at du, said the trial“shows how innovation can transform network operations to face challenges brought on by increasingly sophisticated networks and ever-higher traffic volumes.” He emphasised that the automation of routine tasks and provision of intelligent tools would lead to more reliable, SLA-backed connectivity for customers.

From Nokia's standpoint, Ron Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of Optical Networks, called WaveSuite AI“a demonstration of the real value of automation solutions with both classical and generative AI for optical networking.” He noted that the system reduces friction in planning, documentation search, and operational processes, and helps service providers accelerate provisioning of higher-speed, more reliable services.

The trial builds on du's broader effort to embed AI and automation more deeply across its systems. Earlier this year, du partnered with Microsoft, Nokia, Khalifa University's 6G Research Center and the ITU to launch an“Arabic Telecom LLM,” a large language model tailored for internal telecom operations. That model is designed to handle internal workflows, resolve device issues, process complaints and provide operational insights in Arabic and English. The initiative is part of du's strategy to blend regional research leadership and global AI tools while retaining language and cultural fidelity in its operations.

This AI-driven automation trial comes amid growing pressures on telecom operators worldwide to scale quickly to meet surging demand for bandwidth, driven by AI workloads, data centers and new real-time applications. As networks grow in complexity, manual processes no longer scale efficiently, pushing operators into an era of closed-loop or autonomous operations. Nokia, in its public literature, frames network automation as essential to reducing manual intervention, improving performance and enabling faster service delivery across domains such as core, mobile, IP and optical networks.

In the UAE context, this trial signals du's ambition to advance its optical infrastructure ahead of demand peaks, while benchmarking its operations for future 6G readiness. The success of automation in planning and deployment could reduce operational costs, increase agility, and support more complex services such as network slicing, ultra-low latency applications and differentiated service tiers.

