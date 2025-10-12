Google's Opal AI Builder Goes Global In 15 Nations
Opal now operates in Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Argentina and Pakistan. The move follows strong uptake in the U. S., where users built unexpectedly sophisticated applications that exceeded Google's initial expectations.
Google emphasises key enhancements: error detection now appears directly in the visual workflow where the failure occurs, and users can execute steps in parallel to support scalable operations. The time to spin up a new app has been significantly reduced compared to earlier versions.
Megan Li, Senior Product Manager at Google Labs, noted that early adopters“surprised” the team with their creative solutions, prompting the company to accelerate expansion. The debugging system remains fully no-code, offering step-by-step tracing of workflows without requiring users to interact with code.
Analysts see the expansion as a strategic push by Google into the no-code/low-code ecosystem, where platforms such as Canva, Figma, and Replit already compete. Opal's natural-language interface-allowing users to describe functionality rather than write code-lowers the barrier for nontechnical creators and small businesses.Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life
- Zeni.Ai Launches First AI-Powered Rewards Business Debit Card
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
CommentsNo comment