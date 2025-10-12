Google's Opal AI Builder Goes Global In 15 Nations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Google has broadened the reach of its Opal AI-powered app builder, enabling users in 15 additional countries to create mini web apps using text prompts and visual workflows. The expansion comes with performance upgrades and improved debugging tools to support more complex, no-code app development.

Opal now operates in Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Singapore, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Argentina and Pakistan. The move follows strong uptake in the U. S., where users built unexpectedly sophisticated applications that exceeded Google's initial expectations.

Google emphasises key enhancements: error detection now appears directly in the visual workflow where the failure occurs, and users can execute steps in parallel to support scalable operations. The time to spin up a new app has been significantly reduced compared to earlier versions.

Megan Li, Senior Product Manager at Google Labs, noted that early adopters“surprised” the team with their creative solutions, prompting the company to accelerate expansion. The debugging system remains fully no-code, offering step-by-step tracing of workflows without requiring users to interact with code.

Analysts see the expansion as a strategic push by Google into the no-code/low-code ecosystem, where platforms such as Canva, Figma, and Replit already compete. Opal's natural-language interface-allowing users to describe functionality rather than write code-lowers the barrier for nontechnical creators and small businesses.

