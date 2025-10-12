Israel, Hamas Signal First Phase Peace Accord, Hostages Set To Be Freed

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas have acquiesced to the first phase of a U. S.-brokered Gaza peace plan, under which hostages would be released“very soon” and Israeli troops would withdraw to a predetermined line. He described the agreement as an opening step toward“a strong, durable, and everlasting peace.”

The accord, reportedly brokered in Egypt, calls for the immediate release of all living hostages-with 20 expected to be freed over the coming days-and a simultaneous pullback of Israeli forces from much of Gaza. Trump, posting on his social media platform, said that all parties would be treated fairly under the arrangement.

Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed the deal on social media, stating:“With God's help we will bring them all home.” Hamas confirmed that the terms include both the hostages-for-prisoners exchange and the Israeli military withdrawal, as well as the facilitation of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Trump's announcement comes days after the second anniversary of Hamas' October 7, 2023 assault on Israel, which triggered a sweeping Israeli offensive in Gaza in response. The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives in Gaza, while more than 1,200 Israelis were killed and 251 taken hostage-of which approximately 48 remain, 20 believed alive.

The U. S.-Israel plan, unveiled on 29 September, comprises 20 points aimed at ending hostilities, dismantling Hamas military capacity, and establishing an interim governance structure in Gaza. Hamas had earlier expressed partial openness to the deal-agreeing to release hostages and cede administrative control while withholding commitment on disarmament.

According to sources, the hostages will be handed over over the coming weekend, contingent on formal cabinet approval in Israel. Gaza authorities said that more than 67,000 Palestinians have died in the conflict.

U. S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, along with Egyptian and Qatari counterparts, have played central roles in shuttle diplomacy. During a live television broadcast, Trump was handed a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that an agreement was imminent.

International reactions have ranged from cautious optimism to outright scepticism. Some diplomatic observers emphasise that this first phase addresses only the hostage exchange and withdrawal, while deeper disagreements-over Gaza's governance, security guarantees, and Hamas' disarmament-remain unresolved. Others warn that a breakdown in trust or perceived violations could unravel the fragile truce.

Israel's war cabinet must still formally ratify the agreement before troops begin withdrawal and hostages cross into Israeli custody. Meanwhile, on the ground, aid organisations are preparing for renewed access to Gaza via key crossings, and medical teams are readying to receive individuals freed from captivity.

Hamas has provided lists of Palestinian prisoners for exchange, while Israeli maps delineating withdrawal lines have been tabled in Egyptian negotiations. The details of monitoring and verification mechanisms are still under discussion, with plans to involve international observers.

Uncertainty lingers over whether Hamas will uphold full compliance or demand adjustments midstream. Some analysts point to internal pressures within the movement, including dissent over ceding control or weaponry. From Israel's side, there is concern that military capability must be preserved to counter any resurgence of violence.

