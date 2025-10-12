Serbia Surges To Tech Spotlight As GITEX Partner Country

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Serbia will serve as the Future Digital Economy Partner Country at GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, becoming the first European nation accorded that role. The designation foregrounds Serbia's ambitions to reposition itself from outsourcing hub to innovator in global tech markets.

Serbia's IT exports crossed €3.5 billion in 2023, and the sector has maintained close to 20 percent year-on-year growth. The number of IT firms now exceeds 4,000, with many branching into domains such as fintech, health tech, AI and gaming. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia, which leads the national delegation, views the GITEX platform as an opportunity to elevate the country's narrative beyond cost-competitiveness to creative capacity.

Marko Čadež, president of CCIS, said Serbian firms are now pitching themselves as long-term transformation partners rather than simple vendors. He emphasised that enterprises increasingly expect strategic collaboration, not just software delivery. Meanwhile, analysts point to Serbia's strong foundations-high math and engineering education standards, English proficiency, and relatively affordable costs-as a competitive edge in Eastern Europe.

Yet Serbia confronts headwinds. Talent retention is an ongoing challenge: many trained professionals migrate to Western Europe or the U. S. Infrastructure remains uneven, with rural areas lagging behind Belgrade in connectivity. In addition, venture capital inflows to the Balkans are smaller compared to Western Europe, constraining the ability of startups to scale aggressively.

Serbia is attempting to counterbalance those constraints through targeted programmes. The Chamber of Commerce has launched“Start 2,” a support scheme for scale-up firms, which includes mentoring and market access, and will be showcased at GITEX Europe in Berlin. The programme focuses on Serbian companies already achieving revenues above €250,000 and aims to open doors into German and EU markets.

At GITEX Global 2025, Serbia will present a showcase of startups and products under“North Star,” highlighting innovations in AI, e-commerce, predictive analytics, and diagnostics tools. Its delegation will also include outsourcing firms pitching upscaled offerings-product co-development, R&D support, and domain expertise in sectors such as telecom and healthcare.

GITEX organisers themselves have underscored Serbia's place among rising tech nations: the 2025 edition includes 6,800 tech enterprises, 2,000 startups, and participant countries from 180 nations. Serbia joins Brazil and Pakistan as Country Partners this year-a reflection of the broader intention to diversify the event's global footprint. The spotlight on AI, biotech, semiconductors, data infrastructure, and robotics offers Serbia a chance to align its exposure with the global themes defining tech agendas.

