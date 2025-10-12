Trump-Linked Memecoin Firm Eyes $200M To $1B Crypto Treasury

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind the TRUMP memecoin, has launched a capital-raising campaign of at least $200 million with ambitions that could scale up to $1 billion to establish a dedicated digital asset treasury that would accumulate holdings of the token, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The undertaking is led by Bill Zanker, a long-time promoter and Trump ally, and signifies one of the most aggressive attempts yet to stabilise a creator-driven token through internal backing. The funds would be deployed primarily to purchase TRUMP tokens from the open market, an effort to shore up price and signal confidence in what has become a volatile asset.

TRUMP, launched just before Donald Trump's second inauguration, operates on the Solana blockchain under two joint issuers-Fight Fight Fight LLC and CIC Digital-together controlling 80 percent of its total supply. The public tranche was released in January 2025, and the token rapidly gained speculative traction before encountering steep declines.

Insiders caution that the fundraising process is ongoing and not guaranteed to succeed in full. They also note that structuring such a treasury around a politically branded memecoin carries substantial market, regulatory and reputational risks.

Cryptocurrency analysts observe that the move is consistent with broader trends in 2025: increasingly, token issuers are creating“treasury models” to backstop flagging price action. Yet few of those are tethered so explicitly to a political figure or narrative, making the TRUMP case unique.

The token's price trajectory has been volatile. After peaking earlier in the year, it has fallen sharply-losing more than 80 percent of its value from highs-attracting scrutiny about its speculative nature and sustainability. Meanwhile, TRUMP maintains strong social media backing and occasional high-visibility events, such as a dinner hosted by Trump in May for top token holders, which had triggered a notable price bump.

In June, plans were floated by the issuer to launch an“Official Trump Wallet” to facilitate trading and custody, but disputes emerged with World Liberty Financial. Those tensions underscored internal complexity and fragmented control within the broader Trump crypto ecosystem.

Analysts underline that for the treasury plan to have long-term impact, it must go beyond buybacks. Critics argue that stockpiling tokens may serve only short-term price support, lacking sustainable utility or integration into broader infrastructure. There is a risk that concentrated control over token issuance and vesting schedules could invite regulatory scrutiny or undermine confidence among external investors.

Institutional curiosity is emerging: Canary Capital Group has reportedly filed paperwork with U. S. regulators to launch a spot ETF tied to TRUMP. Yet the Securities and Exchange Commission's cautious posture toward meme coins, and obstacles in listing a futures-based derivative market, could impede progress.

The broader Trump-adjacent crypto strategy has already stretched into multiple verticals. Trump Media & Technology Group announced a $2.5 billion initiative to build a bitcoin treasury, and World Liberty Financial has launched a $1.5 billion self-buy programme in its own token, WLFI. In that case, about half the funding is to be in WLFI itself, with the rest directed to debt settlement and resale.

