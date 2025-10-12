UAE's Emirates Float Glass Set To Double Output With New Line

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Investments has revealed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Emirates Float Glass, will expand its float-glass manufacturing capacity by launching a second production line that will raise output from 600 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes. The upgrade is slated to introduce Ultra Clear low-iron glass-marketed as a first in the MENA region-with advanced automation and energy-efficient systems, and is scheduled for commissioning between late 2027 and early 2028.

Under the plan, the second line will incorporate next-generation process control technology to ensure consistent product quality while curbing energy consumption and lowering the environmental footprint. Dubai Investments emphasises that this aligns with its broader industrial growth strategy and the UAE's ambitions in high-value manufacturing.

Abdulaziz Bin Yakub Al Serkal, CEO of Dubai Investments' Industrial Platform, described the move as crucial for strengthening regional competitiveness. He said the introduction of Ultra Clear glass will allow EFG to penetrate premium markets, give clarity advantages over conventional float glass, and support growing demand from architectural, infrastructure and design sectors. The project involves a collaboration with Germany's HORN Glass Industries, which will supply glass-melting furnaces and associated systems, while local civil-works contractors and international project teams will oversee implementation.

EFG currently operates out of its float plant in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi, where its capacity now stands at 600 tonnes per day. The expansion marks the second phase of investment in the plant. Dubai Investments' announcement underlines its commitment to scaling up industrial assets and achieving technological differentiation in its manufacturing portfolio.

The expanded capacity is seen as a response to rising demand across the Gulf and broader regional markets, where premium architectural glass is gaining traction, driven by growth in high-rise construction, sustainability mandates and demand for energy-efficient façades. Analysts note that the move helps EFG hedge against rising competition from international glass producers by offering higher-clarity, value-added products.

