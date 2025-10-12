South Asia Growth Outlook Slashed By U.S. Trade Pressure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The World Bank has trimmed its projection for South Asia's economic expansion in 2026, citing elevated U. S. tariffs on Indian exports as a key drag. The region's growth is now forecast at 5.8 percent, down from 6.6 percent this year.

The updated“South Asia Development Update” flags the U. S. trade measures as a major headwind, especially given India's size and its integration into regional supply chains. The report sets India's growth for fiscal year 2025–26 at 6.5 percent, up from its earlier estimate of 6.3 percent, but warns of a drop to 6.3 percent in 2026–27 as tariff pressures intensify.

The U. S. has imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on a broad swath of Indian goods-impacting sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery and seafood-affecting nearly $50 billion in exports. These are among the highest duties levied on any U. S. trading partner. The World Bank notes that these tariffs will particularly bite in 2026 as initial buffers from public spending fade.

Franziska Ohnsorge, chief economist for South Asia at the World Bank, asserted that the toll from trade restrictions reflects“a reversal of the gains” India had made in integrating into global value chains. She urged structural adjustments: lowering tariffs and signing free trade agreements to support export competitiveness.

Beyond India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka show varying trajectories. The Bank upgrades forecasts for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, citing easing fiscal strain and improving external balances. Meanwhile, Nepal and the Maldives bear the brunt of tighter global conditions, with their outlooks revised downward.

Policy responses in India are already in motion. The government launched sweeping tax cuts spanning consumer goods to automobiles, one of the largest fiscal interventions in recent years. Concurrently, infrastructure spending is being boosted to drive domestic demand and counterbalance export headwinds. The Reserve Bank of India held its repo rate at 5.50 percent in October, citing subdued inflation and leaving open room for a future cut.

Indian officials remain confident. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the economy“resilient,” expressing faith it could absorb external shocks while targeting an ambitious 8 percent growth. The Chief Economic Adviser affirmed earlier forecasts of 6.3–6.8 percent GDP growth, downplaying long-term damage from trade friction.

International institutions have also flagged downside risks. The Asian Development Bank cut India's FY 26 forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent, pointing to duty pressures and policy uncertainty. The IMF earlier trimmed India's 2025-26 prediction to 6.2 percent, citing heightened global trade tensions.

The World Bank's report emphasises that over the medium term, trade liberalisation combined with labour flexibility and investment in digital infrastructure could help South Asia reclaim momentum. Within the document, a scenario of tariff cuts and deeper trade integration is modelled to yield significant gains in productivity, employment, and output per capita.

Still, the path ahead is fraught. The report cautions that the region is vulnerable to a global slowdown, geopolitical shocks and labor market disruptions from artificial intelligence. In particular, it warns that weaker export growth from India will spill over across the region via trade, financial and migrant-worker channels.

