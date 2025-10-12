Indian Citizen Allegedly Captured By Ukraine After Fighting For Russia

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ukraine's 63rd Mechanised Brigade has released footage claiming that a 22-year-old Indian national, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein from Morbi, Gujarat, surrendered to Ukrainian forces after fighting for Russia. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated it is investigating the matter, having not yet received formal confirmation from Ukrainian authorities.

In the video, Hussein says he travelled to Russia for university studies but was later convicted on drug charges and handed a seven-year prison sentence. He states that to avoid incarceration, he accepted a Russian military contract to fight in Ukraine. After only 16 days of training, he was deployed to the front lines on 1 October, and after three days of combat, asserted that a dispute with his commander prompted him to approach a Ukrainian trench position and surrender.“I immediately put down my rifle ... I didn't want to fight. I needed help,” he is heard saying in Russian. He further claims he never received promised financial compensation and that he would rather remain in custody in Ukraine than return to Russia.

Indian officials have neither confirmed his capture nor denied it. A spokeswoman from the MEA said New Delhi is“ascertaining the veracity of the report.” The Indian mission in Kyiv is reported to be seeking clarity from Ukrainian counterparts. The MEA noted it has not yet received an official notification.

If confirmed, this would mark the first verified case of an Indian national being held by Ukrainian forces after participating directly in combat on Russia's side-although Indian nationals have previously been reported among Russian-aligned forces. In January, Indian authorities disclosed that 12 citizens had died fighting for Russia, while 16 others were listed as missing. New Delhi has repeatedly raised the issue with Moscow, urging the repatriation or discharge of Indians serving in the Russian military.

See also SriLankan halts Kathmandu flights as Nepal unrest escalates

The broader phenomenon of third-country nationals entering the Russia-Ukraine war as combatants has drawn increasing scrutiny. Independent investigations estimate that more than 1,500 foreign fighters from over 48 nations have joined Russia's military ranks. Some are believed to have been recruited under misleading promises, including job opportunities, visa benefits, or leniency in legal cases. In India's case, accusations of coercion or trafficking have been made-families of slain Indian fighters have claimed their relatives were enticed with assurances but ultimately compelled into frontline service.

Analysts note that this case, if corroborated, underscores the murky legal and ethical terrain of foreign national participation in armed conflict. Under international humanitarian law, combatants captured in war zones may face prosecution, detainee protections, or diplomatic processes, depending on their status. The Indian government, maintaining a non-aligned posture regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, must balance protecting its citizens abroad with adherence to international norms and pressure from both Moscow and Kyiv.

Within India, this development is likely to intensify scrutiny over how students or migrants abroad might be exposed to recruitment schemes, particularly in countries engaged in conflict. Some previous admissions of Indians fighting for Russia suggested recruitment via third-party agents or recruitment drives run under the guise of employment for non-combat roles-later displaced into military duty. Families have, in past instances, sought intervention from Indian diplomatic missions, urging more robust preventive mechanisms.

Meanwhile, in Russia, foreign conscripts-or contracted soldiers from abroad-have been increasingly leveraged to supplement manpower. Ukrainian authorities have touted captures of foreign fighters in multiple instances, often publicising their nationality to highlight alleged exploitation or coercion. These reports frequently appear in social media or Telegram channels operated by Ukrainian units, although independent verification is sometimes challenging, given the fog of war and conflicting narratives.

See also Cricket's Diplomatic Lines Disappear in India-Pakistan Showdown

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?