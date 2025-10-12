Jamf Unveils New API Ecosystem, AI Capabilities And Automated OS Updates At Jamf Nation User Conference

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2025 – Jam , (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today kicked off its 16th annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) in Denver, Colorado. Joined by key partners including Apple, Okta, AWS, Microsoft, Google and more, Jamf unveiled the latest updates to its leading Apple device management and security platform. Those updates include a rich API ecosystem, intelligent AI tools, and automated software updates powered by Declarative Device Management, making the Jamf platform more powerful and flexible than ever before.

“We're thrilled to welcome Jamf Nation to Denver for JNUC,” said John Strosahl, CEO of Jamf.“This year marks a major evolution in how customers engage with Jamf. Our flexible, extensible platform is powered by a rich API ecosystem and intelligent AI tools. These capabilities make it easier than ever for organizations to fully realize the potential of the Apple ecosystem - with features that matter, integrate seamlessly, and work the way customers need them to.”

Under the theme of“elevate”, Jamf is once again delivering new capabilities and workflows that matter most to organizations deploying and securing Apple devices. The key highlights from JNUC 2025 include:

Platform API ecosystem to power a more dynamic, flexible Apple experience

With the launch of its new Platform API ecosystem, Jamf is evolving its platform into a more dynamic and flexible foundation for innovation. The new APIs empower developers, IT, and security teams to streamline automation, reduce integration complexity, and unlock new possibilities for managing and securing Apple devices at scale.

See also Ascott's Citadines Brand Surpasses 200 Properties Globally, Powered by Strong Momentum Since Brand Refresh

Jamf is expanding on its already robust API framework to provide a unified and predictable way to build across the entire Jamf Platform. Platform APIs are designed to adapt seamlessly to each organization's environment, integrations, and workflows, giving customers more control and flexibility.



For developers, Platform APIs offer a consistent and intuitive experience, making it easier to build with confidence.

For IT and security teams, Platform APIs simplify automation and custom workflows, helping organizations unlock greater efficiency and value. For technology partners, Platform APIs enable deeper integrations and open access to the full depth of Jamf capabilities, enabling more powerful apps and solutions that extend the Jamf ecosystem.

New Security Skill for AI Assistant in Jamf Protect

Jamf also announced a forthcoming AI Assistant feature, the Security Skill for Jamf Protect, extending the company's AI Assistant technology to security teams. Building on the Search and Explain Skills introduced earlier this year in Jamf Account and Jamf Pro, Security Skill will analyze telemetry, correlate events, and deliver plain-language guidance to help teams triage alerts more effectively. By simplifying complex frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK and CVE references into actionable insights, the new capability enables security teams to cut through alert fatigue and focus on what matters most.

Same-day support for new Apple capabilities, Automated Software Updates and Platform Single Sign On

Jamf also expanded its Blueprints solution, first introduced at JNUC 2024 , with new workflows designed to streamline Apple device management through Declarative Device Management (DDM). The latest addition, the Automated Software Update Settings declaration, enables devices to self-manage operating system updates based on policies defined once by IT. This“set it and forget it” workflow removes the need for repeated checks, scripts, or manual intervention, while giving administrators control over parameters such as user permissions, deferral periods, and beta version access - ensuring consistency, compliance, and reduced administrative overhead.

See also 10th Belt & Road Summit celebrates decade of business, investment and co-operation achievements

Apple's Platform Single Sign-On optimizes the enterprise authentication experience on the Mac, starting with synchronizing local passwords with cloud IDP accounts, then extending that single sign-on for authentication to native and web apps. The latest enhancement delivers Platform SSO right out of the box, with streamlined delivery of identity workflows before the user ever gets to the desktop. Jamf announced its support for this enhancement with leading identity partners to make this happen as part of same day support for macOS 26.

Today, Jamf helps well over 75,000 organizations, across 100 countries, manage and secure over 30 million devices. From hospitals to schools, banks to retail stores, manufacturing floors to airlines - we serve some of the most mission-critical environments in the world, representing approximately 65% of the Fortune 500.