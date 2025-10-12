Jamf Unveils AI-Powered Platform At JNUC Denver

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Jamf launched its 16th annual Jamf Nation User Conference in Denver, unveiling a bold expansion of its device management platform with new AI tools , a richer API ecosystem and automated updates driven by declarative device management . The three-day gathering at the Colorado Convention Center brings together Apple IT administrators , security professionals and developer partners to explore the next era of enterprise Apple management.

Jamf CEO John Strosahl described 2025 as a“major evolution” for the company, noting that the new capabilities are designed to deepen integration with customers' workflows and expand the platform's flexibility. Jamf revealed that its Platform API ecosystem will empower IT teams and developers to streamline automation and reduce integration friction across the Jamf environment. Meanwhile, new AI-driven features aim to provide predictive insights and boost efficiency in device operations. The update also includes greater support for automated OS updates through declarative device management, which shifts management logic on newer macOS versions closer to device-native control.

Jamf timed the release to maximise attention: JNUC has long served as a launchpad for Apple-enterprise announcements. This year's event draws strategic partners including Apple, Okta , AWS , Microsoft and Google, reflecting Jamf's aim to position itself as a central node in enterprise identity, cloud and device workflows.

In its Q2 2025 results, Jamf reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.18 and operating income of $33.5 million-driven by a 19 percent margin-beating consensus expectations. The company also signalled a shift in priorities by announcing a 6.4 percent workforce reduction, intended to refocus resources on enterprise and AI initiatives. Partner-driven deal registrations surged 50 percent year-on-year, and partner-driven annual recurring revenue now represents over 60 percent of total ARR. Analysts responded with cautious optimism: some maintained bullish ratings, while others recalibrated price targets in light of restructuring moves.

JNUC 2025's programme features over 100 breakout sessions spanning Apple ecosystem strategy, integration best practices, Mac workflows, security and mobility topics. The conference also hosts the Jamf Global Partner Summit on 6 October, reserved for Jamf's partner network, with forward-looking briefings on programme enhancements, partner enablement and recognition.

Industry observers note that Jamf's AI and API push mirrors a larger trend in endpoint management: vendors now compete not only on baseline security, but on predictive orchestration, seamless third-party integrations and cloud resilience. Computerworld describes Jamf's direction as“getting into AI, APIs and advanced DDM,” emphasising that the company is jockeying to stay ahead in a fast-changing Apple enterprise market.

Some customers voice caution over the pace of change. In the Jamf community forum, users flagged compatibility issues in the new Self Service version and questioned whether the transition would disrupt existing workflows-especially for those relying on legacy SSO or Intune password sync .

