Metamask Enters In-Wallet Perps Arena

MetaMask has rolled out an integration with Hyperliquid that allows perpetual futures trading directly within its wallet, marking a major expansion beyond its core custodial functionality. The launch went live today in selected jurisdictions, enabling users to take leveraged positions without leaving the application's interface.

This move transforms MetaMask from a simple wallet to a more comprehensive on-chain trading hub. By embedding Hyperliquid's perpetuals engine natively, MetaMask removes several intermediate steps that historically deter adoption-such as requiring users to traverse to external exchanges, cross chains, or cover multiple transaction fees. According to MetaMask's global product lead, Gal Eldar, the integration“offers a frictionless path for passive holders to become active traders.” The wallet's new“one-tap” experience is optimised for mobile usage, lowering barriers to entry.

Hyperliquid, a decentralised derivatives platform built with its own Layer 1 infrastructure, claims to support gas-free settlement and performance at scale. The platform processes tens of billions in trading volume, placing it among the leading names in on-chain perpetual markets. Hyperliquid's architecture, with reported throughput exceeding 200,000 orders per second, underpins the performance demands of integrating derivatives directly inside a wallet.

MetaMask's entry into this domain arrives amid sharp growth in decentralized perpetuals. In September, the total trading volume across decentralised perpetual platforms exceeded $700 billion, spurred by trader demand for leverage, 24/7 markets, and non-custodial exposure. Hyperliquid is a consistent high performer, with some estimates attributing to it a majority share of decentralised perpetual activity.

The new feature supports USDC deposits from any Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chain, and trades can be initiated with a single tap. The integration includes slippage checks, fee previews, and confirmation flows meant to shield users from common UX pitfalls. MetaMask's team emphasises that the wallet retains self-custody at all stages, with users retaining control over private keys.

Critics caution that embedding leverage within a wallet may amplify risks for inexperienced users. Rapid liquidation, sharp market swings, and elevated margin requirements could expose users to sudden losses. To mitigate this, MetaMask is integrating risk-control measures and permission checks, though the success of those mechanisms will be closely watched by the community.

MetaMask's expansion aligns with its broader roadmap. Earlier in the year, it unveiled a Mastercard-powered card feature, enabling spending directly from self-custodial wallets. It has also signalled intent to launch its native token, MASK, and is refining a loyalty rewards engine tied to on-chain activity. Those ancillary products may dovetail with its perpetuals integration, potentially weaving them into loyalty tiers, discounts, or governance models.

The decision pits MetaMask more directly against both centralised and decentralised exchanges. Centralised venues such as Binance and Bybit continue to dominate derivatives in terms of volume; however, their users must trust custody and counterparty risk. MetaMask's proposition is differentiated by offering derivatives inside a wallet, combining convenience with self-custody.

