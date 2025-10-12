Law Blocks AI To Showcase Web3 Legal Dispute Platform At Gitex Summit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Law Blocks AI , a UAE-based legal tech startup , is staging an event titled“From Disputes to Digital Trust: ADR Meets AI & Blockchain” on 14 October at Emirates Financial Towers in Dubai , scheduled alongside GITEX and Future Blockchain Summit . The firm aims to present its integrated platform combining artificial intelligence , blockchain , and alternative dispute resolution to legal professionals, corporates and technologists.

At the heart of the company's proposition are AI-driven legal document generation tailored to jurisdictions, blockchain-anchored digital signatures , and storage using the XDC network with IPFS support. Through its platform, legal teams, corporate counsels and even private users can finalise documents with e-signatures and upload them securely for immutable recordkeeping. The system also supports real-time collaborative editing with timestamped signatures and is built to interface with ADR mechanisms to reduce reliance on courts.

Law Blocks AI reports over 164,000 documents hosted and more than 5,000 users to date. The upcoming event is expected to draw legal practitioners, law firms, corporate departments, and regulators to engage on topics such as virtual courts, metaverse dispute resolution, smart contract enforceability, and crypto governance.

The agenda runs from 14:30 to 17:00 in conference room 2308, South Tower. It opens with a talk on the XDC blockchain's capabilities, followed by a panel on the transformation of legal technology via AI and blockchain. A fireside discussion will explore whether decentralised or“virtual courts” can ensure fairness in complex disputes. A presentation on Law Blocks'“One Window Legal Tech Ecosystem” is slated later, and a panel will address regulatory frameworks for DeFi, DAOs and global compliance.

Law Blocks AI founder and CEO Ashish Baphana emphasises the urgency for legal innovation:“With technologies such as Blockchain and AI, we can simplify legal documents and disputes in a fair, transparent and quicker way ... digitisation and Web3 make it imperative that we tackle these challenges constructively.” The company says its AI legal models cover medical and general domains as well, not just legal, positioning itself as a multipurpose AI engine.

XDC Network, the blockchain infrastructure underpinning Law Blocks AI's product, lists this event among its upcoming calendar. XDC-related side events closely tied to the main summit underscore its broader push as a legal-tech enabler.

The event coincides with the 2025 edition of the Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge, held from 12-15 October, which draws technologists, regulators and investors across blockchain, AI and finance domains. The co-location is intended to amplify cross-sector engagement.

Law Blocks AI is not alone in the push to disrupt legal services. Several global legal tech platforms are exploring AI contract drafting, blockchain evidence logs or smart dispute resolution. What sets this initiative apart is the attempt to coalesce document automation, distributed signatures and ADR under one Web3 paradigm.

Organisers believe the timing is favourable: regulators in the Middle East are steadily issuing frameworks for crypto, DeFi and blockchain adoption, creating a window for legal innovation within acceptable limits. Participation from international ADR bodies, blockchain alliances and legal associations is expected to sharpen the discourse on enforceability, sovereignty and data privacy.

