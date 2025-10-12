Purehealth Bolsters European Reach With HHG Buy-In

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based PureHealth Holding has finalised the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group, valued at €800 million, in a move that places HHG's full equity valuation at around €1.3 billion. This deal represents a major step in PureHealth's plan to build a globally connected, innovation-driven healthcare platform from its base in the UAE.

PureHealth will acquire its majority stake from CVC Capital Partners VI, which will retain a 35 percent share. HHG's CEO, Dimitris Spyridis, will hold on to a 5 percent stake. HHG operates 10 hospitals and 16 diagnostic centres across Greece and Cyprus, with capacity exceeding 1,600 beds and a staff base of more than 6,700 healthcare professionals. The group treats some 1.4 million patients annually, offering services across specialties including cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery and assisted reproduction.

The acquisition aligns directly with PureHealth's earlier announced strategy targeting global expansion and revenue diversification. The company has stated its aim to derive half of its revenues from outside the Gulf Cooperation Council. In support of that objective, PureHealth has already made three notable international healthcare investments: the purchase of the UK's Circle Health, a stake in US-based Ardent Health Services, and further interest in regional hospital assets across the Middle East.

Market analysts see enhanced operational synergies and cross-regional capability sharing as key gains from this integration. Arqaam Capital's modelling anticipates that blending HHG's European footprint with PureHealth's regional scale could deliver significant top-line growth in 2025 and beyond, especially in diagnostic services and integrated care pathways.

Regulatory and geopolitical risk factors remain. The transaction is subject to customary approvals in the EU and Greece, where foreign investment in healthcare has faced scrutiny on national sovereignty and patient access grounds. Local stakeholders in Greece and Cyprus have underscored the need for continuity in clinical standards and pricing transparency.

For its part, PureHealth has emphasised the deal as consistent with Abu Dhabi's broader economic diversification agenda. The Emirate has prioritised health, life sciences and technology as pillars of a post-oil growth economy. The group said that the integration of HHG will bring opportunity to transfer best practices, digital health solutions and training platforms across its global network.

