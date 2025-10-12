OPEC+'S Modest Output Rise Stirs Volatility In Oil Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Oil markets climbed modestly on Wednesday as traders digested OPEC+'s decision to raise production by only 137,000 barrels per day from November - a figure widely viewed as cautious and aimed at managing oversupply pressures. Brent crude gained about 0.7 per cent to $65.93 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate added 0.8 per cent, reaching $62.24.

The measured increase is part of an ongoing tug-of-war between easing supply fears and softening demand estimates. Analysts argue that the restrained hike helped calm immediate market jitters about a flood of new barrels entering global markets. At the same time, the surge in output from non-OPEC producers-especially the United States-is tipping the scale toward a heavier supply environment.

The U. S. Energy Information Administration raised its 2025 forecast for domestic oil production to a record 13.53 million barrels per day, up from earlier projections. That upward revision intensifies concerns that global inventories could swell, placing downward pressure on prices. The EIA warns that crude inventories may build further, potentially squeezing prices in the coming months.

OPEC+ has signalled a cautious approach. The bloc's members, including Saudi Arabia and Russia alongside six others, opted for incremental supply additions rather than aggressive increases. The decision underscores a balancing act: securing market share without triggering a disruptive oversupply.

Some market watchers believe the group is constrained by internal capability limits and the risk of destabilising the market. Only about 75 per cent of the targeted 2.7 million bpd raise since April has actually materialised, as certain member states struggle to meet output goals. Meanwhile, signs of macro slowdown and tepid fuel demand, especially in Asia and Europe, loom as headwinds.

Large oil majors are already adjusting strategies to navigate the tighter margins. Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, and TotalEnergies are implementing cost cuts, trimming share buybacks, and streamlining operations to preserve balance sheets. Oil prices under $65 are straining profitability across the sector, particularly for producers with high breaking-even costs. Shell, for instance, has taken a $600 million impairment hit tied to biofuel and remediation operations in Europe.

In Argentina, falling oil revenues threaten the government's ambitious economic plans centred on energy exports. Output at the country's Vaca Muerta formation peaked in August but has shown signs of deceleration due to weaker global pricing and elevated costs. Local industry sources warn that strapped fiscal conditions and foreign-exchange restrictions are discouraging further investment.

Futures markets also reflect a state of tension. The structure remains sensitive to signals that either reassure or alarm about supply and demand balances. Traders are closely watching upcoming US inventory data, geopolitical developments affecting Russian shipments, and demand dynamics from China. Some analysts regard the cautious output hike as a temporary reprieve, with the risk that a sharper fall may take prices into the $50–$60 range if oversupply intensifies.

The International Energy Agency projects a potential surplus of 3.3 million barrels per day in 2026, even if current output levels persist - a scenario that would further test OPEC+'s capacity to contain downside. In contrast, OPEC's internal modeling suggests a smaller deficit under the same conditions, reflecting wide divergences in forecasting assumptions. Investors and policymakers now wait for signs of demand resilience or fresh supply shocks, both of which could dictate whether oil stabilises in the $60s or slips further.

